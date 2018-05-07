Technical Insights on REIT Stocks -- Colony NorthStar, CoreCivic, Cousins Properties, and CyrusOne

If you want a free Stock Review on CLNS, CXW, CUZ, and CONE sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. On Friday, benchmark US indices were in bullish colors as the NASDAQ Composite closed the trading session up 1.71%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 1.39% higher; and the S&P 500 was up 1.28%. US markets made broad based gains with all sectors finishing the day in green. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com reviews these four REIT - Diversified stocks: Colony NorthStar Inc. (NYSE: CLNS), CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW), Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ), and CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 1.95% higher at $6.26. A total volume of 5.55 million shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 12.19% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.00%. Furthermore, shares of Colony NorthStar, which maintains principal offices in Los Angeles and New York, with more than 500 employees in offices located across 18 cities in ten countries, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 67.29.

CoreCivic

Shares in CoreCivic Inc. ended at $21.48, up 1.95% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.14 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 860.95 thousand shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.07% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 3.84%. Moreover, shares of CoreCivic, which provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, have an RSI of 61.62.

Cousins Properties

Atlanta-based Cousins Properties Inc.'s stock ended last Friday's session 0.33% higher at $9.15 with a total trading volume of 3.33 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 9.32% in the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.55% and 1.70%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Cousins Properties, which invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets, have an RSI of 68.51.

On April 20th, 2018, research firm Wells Fargo resumed its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $9.50 per share.

CyrusOne

On Friday, shares in CyrusOne Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.00 million shares. The stock finished the day 0.16% lower at $54.70. The Company's shares have advanced 7.59% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.26%. Furthermore, shares of CyrusOne, which specializes in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties, have an RSI of 70.12.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm MoffettNathanson initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $58 per share.

