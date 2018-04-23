Technical Perspectives on Application Software Stocks -- 2U, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Alteryx, and ANSYS

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Lanham, Maryland headquartered 2U Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 1.51% lower at $84.22. A total volume of 351,345 shares was traded. The Company's shares have advanced 16.36% over the previous three months and 92.94% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.03% and 30.28%, respectively. Additionally, shares of 2U, which operates as an education technology company in the US, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the UK, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.36.

On March 27th, 2018, research firm Goldman initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $92 per share.

On April 13th, 2018, 2U announced that it will report its Q1 financial results on May 03rd, 2018. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, CEO and Co-founder, and Cathy Graham, CFO, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. The live webcast may be accessed on the Company's investor website.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

On Friday, shares in Chicago, Illinois headquartered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. ended the session 0.48% lower at $12.32. The stock recorded a trading volume of 910,579 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.62% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.33% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the US, Canada, and internationally, have an RSI of 45.75.

On April 02nd, 2018, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) closed the previously announced sale of its OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc., a leading provider of content services solutions to the Healthcare industry and beyond. MDRX acquired the OneContent business in late 2017 through the acquisition of McKesson's EIS portfolio.

Alteryx

Irvine, California headquartered Alteryx Inc.'s shares dropped 4.10%, closing the session at $35.98 with a total trading volume of 384,425 shares. The stock has gained 27.27% over the previous three months and 132.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.26% and 37.89% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Alteryx, which operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, have an RSI of 55.66.

On April 10th, 2018, research firm Needham initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $39 per share.

On April 10th, 2018, Alteryx announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results after the US financial markets close on May 09th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day to discuss its financial results and guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available under the "Investors" page of the Company's website.

ANSYS

Last Friday at the close, shares in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania headquartered ANSYS Inc. recorded a trading volume of 887,149 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 496,960 shares. The stock ended the session 1.03% lower at $163.78. The Company's shares have advanced 1.39% over the previous three months and 51.63% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.83% and 14.19%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of ANSYS have an RSI of 55.33.

On April 17th, 2018, ANSYS announced that it expects to release its Q1 2018 earnings on May 02nd, 2018, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call, conducted by Ajei Gopal, President and CEO, and Maria T. Shields, CFO, at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 03rd, 2018 to discuss its results and future outlook.

