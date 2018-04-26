Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- 22nd Century, Abeona Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, and Actinium Pharma

www.wallstequities.com/registration

22nd Century Group

On Wednesday, shares in Williamsville, New York headquartered 22nd Century Group Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.71 million shares. The stock ended the session 3.90% higher at $2.13. The Company's shares have gained 46.90% in the past twelve months. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 14.53%. Moreover, shares of 22nd Century, which provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.36.

On April 23rd, 2018, 22nd Century Group announced that the Food and Drug Law Institute has published an article by the Company's Senior Vice President of Science and Regulatory Affairs, Dr. James Swauger. In this matter-of-fact public policy analysis, Dr. Swauger points out that since it is universally accepted that nicotine is the primary addictive component of cigarettes, the Tobacco industry and public health officials should logically support the nicotine reduction plan proposed by the US FDA.

Abeona Therapeutics

Dallas, Texas-based Abeona Therapeutics Inc.'s stock closed the day 6.23% lower at $17.30 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.25 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 14.95% in the past month, 12.34% in the previous three months, and 217.43% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 12.66% and 19.42%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Abeona Therapeutics, which focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases, have an RSI of 50.18.

On April 02nd, 2018, Abeona Therapeutics announced the appointment of Carsten Thiel, Ph.D., as CEO. Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., will remain President and assume the position of Chief Scientific Officer, in charge of the Company's expanding clinical and preclinical research programs.

Achieve Life Sciences

Bothell, Washington headquartered Shares in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. recorded a trading volume of 17,578 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 2.26% lower at $1.30. The Company's shares have advanced 2.36% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 3.05%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients, have an RSI of 46.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

New York-based Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.20% higher at $0.34 with a total trading volume of 577,115 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 19.92%. Additionally, shares of Actinium Pharma, which develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options, have an RSI of 30.38.

On March 28th, 2018, Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) announced that it has entered into a research and option agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. ("Astellas") to develop Actinium-225 Radio-Conjugates using its Actinium Warhead Enabling (AWE) Platform Technology. Under this collaboration, ATNM will utilize its AWE Platform to conjugate and label selected Astellas targeting agents with the powerful actinium-225 (225Ac) payload. ATNM will also be responsible for conducting preclinical validation studies on the novel ARCs generated.

