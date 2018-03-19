Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Aimmune Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, AveXis, and Axsome Therapeutics

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Aimmune Therapeutics

Brisbane, California headquartered Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 2.01% lower at $31.65. A total volume of 2.02 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 922,370 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 43.47% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 11.93%. Additionally, shares of Aimmune Therapeutics, which develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.84.

On March 07th, 2018, Aimmune Therapeutics announced that CEO Stephen Dilly, M.B.B.S., Ph.D. will present at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 27th, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Atara Biotherapeutics

On Friday, shares in Brisbane, California headquartered Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. ended the session flat at $41.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.97 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.07 million shares. The Company's shares have skyrocketed 185.03% in the previous three months and 124.66% over the past year. The stock is trading 15.78% above its 50-day moving average and 108.36% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, which focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of muscle wasting conditions and oncology, have an RSI of 52.93.

On February 21st, 2018, Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) announced that John McGrath, Executive Vice President and CFO, intends to retire from the Company as of April 27th, 2018. ATRA is initiating a search for its next CFO, who will play an instrumental leadership role in its continued evolution into a global commercial T‑cell immunotherapy company.

On March 16th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock.

AveXis

Bannockburn, Illinois headquartered AveXis Inc.'s shares dropped 2.50%, closing the session at $128.07. A total volume of 625,746 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 518,930 shares. The stock has gained 10.79% in the last month, 30.23% over the previous three months, and 75.97% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading 8.72% and 29.79% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases, have an RSI of 55.71.

On February 27th, 2018, AveXis reported its results for the quarter and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, R&D expenses were $51.4 million, G&A expenses were $31.1 million, and net loss was $(81.7) million. For the full year, R&D expenses were $150.4 million, G&A expenses were $70.0 million, and net loss was $(218.1) million.

Axsome Therapeutics

Last Friday, shares in New York-based Axsome Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 324,408 shares. The stock ended the session 1.89% higher at $2.70. The Company's shares have advanced 3.85% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.80%. Furthermore, shares of Axsome Therapeutics have an RSI of 48.13.

On March 07th, 2018, Axsome Therapeutics reported its results for Q4 and year ended December 31st, 2017. For Q4 2017, R&D expenses were $4.5 million, G&A expenses were $2.0 million, and net loss was $(7.4) million. For the full year 2017, R&D expenses were $20.0 million, G&A expenses were $7.2 million, and net loss was $(28.9) million.

