Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Alnylam Pharma, Amgen, Amicus Therapeutics, and Ampio Pharma

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ALNY, AMGN, FOLD, and AMPE which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY), Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD), and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE AMER: AMPE). These companies operate in the Biotech industry, which is a highly volatile and unpredictable sector due to the scientifically intensive operations of companies that reside in it. Markets served include Medical, Agricultural, Environmental, and Industrial. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts headquartered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw a decline of 1.55%, ending Thursday's trading session at $96.19. The stock recorded a trading volume of 679,399 shares. The Company's shares have surged 94.09% over the past year. The stock is trading 14.26% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Alnylam Pharma have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.93.

On March 26th, 2018, Alnylam Pharma announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted access to its Priority Medicines (PRIME) scheme for lumasiran (ALN-GO1), an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting glycolate oxidase for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1. The purpose of the PRIME initiative is to bring treatments to patients faster by enhancing the EMA's support for the development of medicines for diseases where there is an unmet medical need and where early clinical data show potential to benefit patients.

On March 28th, 2018, research firm Evercore ISI initiated an 'In-line' rating on the Company's stock. Get the full research report on ALNY for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ALNY

Amgen

Thousand Oaks, California headquartered Amgen Inc.'s stock declined 1.24%, closing the day at $172.93 with a total trading volume of 2.27 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 7.24% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.22% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Amgen have an RSI of 46.69.

On April 05th, 2018, research firm Barclays reiterated its 'Equal Weight' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $190 a share to $180 a share.

On April 10th, 2018, Amgen announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art next-generation biomanufacturing plant at its campus in West Greenwich, R.I. The new plant, the first of its kind in the US, will employ the Company's proven next-generation biomanufacturing capabilities and manufacture products for the U.S. and global markets. Access the free research report on AMGN now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AMGN

Amicus Therapeutics

On Thursday, shares in Cranbury, New Jersey headquartered Amicus Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.34 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.88% lower at $14.64. The Company's shares have advanced 1.04% in the past month and 103.90% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 4.18%. Furthermore, shares of Amicus Therapeutics have an RSI of 52.60.

On March 22nd, 2018, Amicus Therapeutics announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved the oral small molecule pharmacological chaperone Galafold® capsules 123mg (migalastat) for treatment of patients aged 16 years and older with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease (alpha-galactosidase A deficiency) and who have an amenable mutation. Galafold is the first and only oral precision medicine for Fabry disease in Japan. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on FOLD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=FOLD

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Englewood, Colorado headquartered Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock rose 1.98%, finishing yesterday's session at $3.09 with a total trading volume of 667,304 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.49% in the last month, 6.55% in the previous three months, and 448.75% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.87% and 79.26%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Ampio Pharma, which focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the US, have an RSI of 52.18.

On April 12th, 2018, Ampio Pharma (AMPE) announced the following: (1) the Company has begun preliminary discussions with the Food and Drug Administration on details of the Biologics License Application submission process for Ampion™, a treatment for severe osteoarthritis-of-the-knee; (2) Nature Biotechnology has published a commentary on Ampion, the Company's lead drug; and (3) AMPE has received a notification letter from the New York Stock Exchange confirming that the Company is now in full compliance with its listing requirements. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on AMPE at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AMPE

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----alnylam-pharma-amgen-amicus-therapeutics-and-ampio-pharma-300633597.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities