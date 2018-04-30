Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Axovant Sciences, Aytu BioScience, BeiGene, and Bellicum Pharma

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Axovant Sciences

London, the UK-based Axovant Sciences Ltd's stock finished last Friday's session 0.91% higher at $1.11. A total volume of 344,751 shares was traded. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 19.77%. Additionally, shares of Axovant Sciences, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the US and Europe, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 38.97. Get the full research report on AXON for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AXON

Aytu BioScience

On Friday, shares in Englewood, Colorado-based Aytu BioScience Inc. ended the session 1.38% higher at $0.57. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.62 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.84% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Aytu BioScience, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the US, have an RSI of 49.66. Access the free research report on AYTU now by signing up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AYTU

BeiGene

George Town, the Cayman Islands-based BeiGene Ltd's shares gained 2.46%, closing the session at $173.85 with a total trading volume of 130,794 shares. The stock has gained 6.00% in the last month, 40.29% over the previous three months, and 328.31% over the past year. The stock is trading 9.03% and 61.51% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, Shares of BeiGene, which develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer, have an RSI of 61.84.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Piper Jaffray initiated an 'Overweight' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $200 per share. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on BGNE at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BGNE

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Last Friday at the close, shares in Houston, Texas headquartered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.22 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 1.16 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.55% lower at $6.99. The Company's shares have advanced 4.02% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.69%. Furthermore, shares of Bellicum Pharma, which focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 45.61.

On April 12th, 2018, research firm Wells Fargo upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on BLCM at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BLCM

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----axovant-sciences-aytu-bioscience-beigene-and-bellicum-pharma-300638793.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities