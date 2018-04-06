Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Intrexon, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Jaguar Health, and Jazz Pharma

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on XON, IOVA, JAGX, and JAZZ which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. In today's pre-market research, WallStEquities.com covers the Biotech sector, which harnesses biological processes to create technologies and products for a wide variety of challenges - from expanding crop sizes to treating disease. Lined up for review this morning are these four stocks: Intrexon Corp. (NYSE: XON), Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below. www.wallstequities.com/registration

Intrexon

Shares in Germantown, Maryland-based Intrexon Corp. rose 2.25%, ending Thursday's trading session at $17.29. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.85% in the last month and 22.80% over the last three months. The stock is trading 18.32% and 1.73% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of Intrexon, which operates in the synthetic biology field in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.06.

On March 29th, 2018, ActoBio Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intrexon, and Intrexon T1D Partners LLC have been granted allowance by the US FDA for their Investigational New Drug application to initiate a Phase-Ib/IIa study for the treatment of early onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) with AG019, an innovative disease-modifying approach to induce immune tolerance in T1D.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

San Carlos, California headquartered Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.'s stock declined 4.32%, closing the day at $14.40 with a total trading volume of 882,469 shares. The Company's shares have surged 75.61% in the previous three months and 107.19% over the past year. The stock is trading 48.21% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, which focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells, have an RSI of 36.77.

On March 12th, 2018, Iovance Biotherapeutics reported its Q4 and year-end 2017 results. For Q4 2017, GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $25.9 million, and GAAP R&D expenses were $20.7 million. For the full year, GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $92.1 million, and GAAP R&D expenses were $71.6 million. At December 31st, 2017, the Company held $145.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $18.50 a share to $22 a share.

Jaguar Health

San Francisco, California-based On Thursday, shares in Jaguar Health Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.36 million shares. The stock ended the day 1.73% lower at $0.18. The Company's shares have advanced 30.69% in the past month and 33.68% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 7.83%. Furthermore, shares of Jaguar Health, which focuses on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide, have an RSI of 47.13.

On April 02nd, 2018, Jaguar Health announced that it has appointed Jonathan B. Siegel, a highly-experienced investment executive in the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare space, to the Company's board of directors. Siegel recently founded JBS Healthcare Ventures to pursue investments in public and private healthcare entities.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Ireland headquartered Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC's stock rose 1.62%, finishing yesterday's session at $152.61. A total volume of 609,785 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 443,420 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.36% in the last month, 9.85% in the previous three months, and 6.56% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.49% and 4.48%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Jazz Pharma, which identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the US, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 56.58.

On March 23rd, 2018, research firm H.C. Wainwright reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock with an increase of the target price from $150 a share to $160 a share.

