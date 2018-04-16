Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Pain Therapeutics, Paratek Pharma, PDL BioPharma, and Progenics Pharma

Pain Therapeutics

Austin, Texas-based Pain Therapeutics Inc.'s stock finished last Friday's session 3.53% higher at $8.51. A total volume of 116,459 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 103,530 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.70% in the past month and 51.89% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 25.27% and 74.60%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Pain Therapeutics, which develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 73.54.

On March 19th, 2018, Pain Therapeutics announced that the US FDA will hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to discuss the New Drug Application for REMOXY ER (extended-release oxycodone CII). The tentative date for this meeting is June 26th, 2018. Details of the meeting agenda will be available in the Federal Register at a later date.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

On Friday, shares in Boston, Massachusetts headquartered Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. ended the session 1.83% higher at $13.90. The stock recorded a trading volume of 374,748 shares. The Company's shares are trading 1.72% above their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Paratek Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the US, have an RSI of 57.02.

On April 04th, 2018, Paratek Pharma announced that the US FDA has accepted the New Drug Applications and granted a priority review for omadacycline, an investigational once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic. Paratek is seeking approval of omadacycline, a modernized tetracycline, for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

PDL BioPharma

Incline Village, Nevada headquartered PDL BioPharma Inc.'s shares declined 2.28%, closing the session at $3.00 with a total trading volume of 847,652 shares. The stock has gained 6.01% over the previous three months and 47.78% over the past year. The stock is trading 9.60% and 4.82% above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of PDL BioPharma, which acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the US, Europe, and internationally, have an RSI of 56.23.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Last Friday at the close of trading, shares in New York City, New York-based Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 548,454 shares. The stock ended the session 0.27% lower at $7.32. The Company's shares have advanced 15.82% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.42% and 14.26%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Progenics Pharma, which develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 51.82.

On March 22nd, 2018, Progenics Pharma announced that it has received notification from the US FDA that the Agency will extend its review of the New Drug Application for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) by three months to July 30th, 2018. The extension is the result of the submission of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls information by the Company, which required additional time for FDA review.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-biotech-stocks----pain-therapeutics-paratek-pharma-pdl-biopharma-and-progenics-pharma-300630150.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities