Technical Perspectives on Biotech Stocks -- Tesaro, Trevena, Vanda Pharma, and Verastem

Tesaro

Shares in Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered Tesaro Inc. saw a decline of 2.24%, ending Monday's trading session at $59.03. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.34 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.16 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.49% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Tesaro have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.23.

On February 28th, 2018, research firm Barclays reiterated its 'Equal Weight' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $135 a share to $90 a share.

On March 14th, 2018, Tesaro, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company which identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the US, announced that data for ZEJULA, TSR-042 (anti-PD-1 antibody), and the Company's immuno-oncology portfolio will be presented at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held from April 14th, 2018 to April 18th, 2018 in Chicago. The Company will be at Booth #1645.

Trevena

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania headquartered Trevena Inc.'s stock rose 2.33%, closing the day at $1.76 with a total trading volume of 652,924 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.33% in the past month and 10.69% in the previous three months. The stock is trading 0.70% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Trevena, which develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions, have an RSI of 46.81.

On March 20th, 2018, Trevena announced that it will be presenting at the Needham & Company 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 27th, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. EDT in New York. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investor section of the Company's website.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

On Monday, shares in Washington, the District of Columbia headquartered Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 695,682 shares. The stock ended the day 1.48% higher at $17.10. The Company's shares have advanced 14.38% in the previous three months and 18.34% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 0.67% and 6.97%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Vanda Pharma, which focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, have an RSI of 41.34.

On March 15th, 2018, Vanda Pharma announced the sale of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. The gross offering proceeds to the Company from the sale of the shares are expected to be approximately $93.5 million. After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, the net offering proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $87.6 million.

Verastem

Needham, Massachusetts headquartered Verastem Inc.'s stock dropped slightly by 0.32%, finishing yesterday's session at $3.10 with a total trading volume of 504,672 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.64% in the previous three months and 86.75% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.25%. Additionally, shares of Verastem, which focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer, have an RSI of 42.77.

On March 08th, 2018, research firm B. Riley FBR, Inc. initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $15 per share.

On March 14th, 2018, Verastem announced that the Company will present at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on March 27th, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. in New York City. A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the investors section of the Company's website.

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VSTM

