Technical Perspectives on Business Equipment Stocks -- Avery Dennison, Canon, Essendant, and Herman Miller

Avery Dennison

Shares in Glendale, California headquartered Avery Dennison Corp. climbed 1.60%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $107.68. The stock recorded a trading volume of 723,019 shares. The Company's shares have gained 34.11% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.90% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Avery Dennison, which produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 48.43.

On April 12th, 2018, Avery Dennison announced the following investor events: (i) Q1 2018 earnings conference call on April 25th, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET; (ii) Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15th, 2018, in London. Greg Lovins, Senior Vice President and CFO, is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canon

Tokyo, Japan headquartered Canon Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.83%, closing the day at $36.44. A total volume of 520,248 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 462,820 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.13% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.14% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Canon, which manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment, have an RSI of 49.46.

On April 03rd, 2018, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a subsidiary of Canon, has announced that Mr. Yuichi Ishizuka, the Company's President and COO, has taken a new assignment as President and CEO of Canon EMEA region as of April 01st, 2018. Mr. Kazuto Ogawa succeeds Mr. Ishizuka in the role of President and COO.

Essendant

On Tuesday, shares in Deerfield, Illinois headquartered Essendant Inc. recorded a trading volume of 691,800 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 459,670 shares. The stock ended the day 2.88% higher at $9.28. The Company's shares have advanced 13.17% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 13.64%. Furthermore, shares of Essendant, which operates as a distributor of workplace items in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 59.57.

On April 03rd, 2018, Essendant announced plans to report its Q1 2018 results on April 25th, 2018, after close of market. The Company will host a conference call on April 26th, 2018, beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT. The press release containing the full text of the earnings announcement and accompanying financial tables, along with a financial slide presentation and other information relating to the call, will be available under the investors (quarterly results) page of the Company's corporate website.

Herman Miller

Zeeland, Michigan headquartered Herman Miller Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.15%, finishing yesterday's session at $33.05. A total volume of 443,408 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 424,240 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.59% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 6.32%. Additionally, shares of Herman Miller have an RSI of 45.63.

On March 21st, 2018, Herman Miller announced the results for its Q3 FY18 ended March 03rd, 2018. Net sales in the quarter totaled $578.4 million, new orders were $563.2 million, and consolidated gross margin totaled 35.6%. Cash flow generated from operations was $29.2 million in Q3 FY18. The Company ended Q3 FY18 with total cash and cash equivalents of $193.0 million.

