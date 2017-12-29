Technical Perspectives on Cytokinetics, Geron, Achillion Pharma, and Calithera Biosciences

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CYTK, GERN, ACHN, and CALA which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Although the threat of biosimilars looms large on the Biotechnology sector, a further boost in performance from the sector is expected in 2018, according a Zacks report. Furthermore, while the smaller biotechs have performed impressively in 2017, the bigwigs were not far behind, and the momentum is expected to continue next year. Pre-market, WallStEquities.com monitors Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN), Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN), and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer, click the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cytokinetics

Shares in South San Francisco, California headquartered Cytokinetics Inc. climbed 1.80%, ending Thursday's trading session at $8.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 303,792 shares. The Company's shares have gained 17.24% in the last one month. The stock is trading 19.66% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Cytokinetics, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.22.

On December 08th, 2017, Cytokinetics announced the presentation of results from VITALITY-ALS (Ventilatory Investigation of Tirasemtiv and Assessment of Longitudinal Indices after Treatment for a Year in ALS), the international Phase-3 clinical trial of tirasemtiv in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), at the 28th International Symposium on ALS and Motor Neurone Disease in Boston. This presentation follows a prior announcement that the trial did not meet the primary endpoint of change from baseline in slow vital capacity, which was evaluated at 24 weeks following randomization or any of the secondary endpoints in the trial, which were evaluated at 48 weeks. Get the full research report on CYTK for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CYTK

Geron

Menlo Park, California-based Geron Corp.'s stock declined 1.08%, closing the day at $1.83. A total volume of 1.56 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.45 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.90% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Geron, which operates as a biopharmaceutical company, have an RSI of 38.73.

On December 12th, 2017, Geron announced four presentations related to imetelstat at the 59th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition held from December 09th, 2017, to December 12th, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Imetelstat is a telomerase inhibitor initially developed by the Company and exclusively licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc. on a worldwide basis. The presentations are available on the Company's website. Access the free research report on GERN now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GERN

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

On Thursday, shares in New Haven, Connecticut headquartered Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded a trading volume of 1.82 million shares. The stock ended the day 1.01% lower at $2.95. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 14.30%. Furthermore, shares of Achillion Pharma, which discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 40.04.

On December 20th, 2017, Achillion Pharma announced that it has begun dosing subjects in a first-in-human phase-1 trial of ACH-5228, a next-generation, oral small-molecule factor D inhibitor. This initial phase-1 trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, single-ascending dose study of ACH-5228 administered to healthy volunteers. The Company expects to report interim clinical data from this study during the second half of 2018. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on ACHN at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ACHN

Calithera Biosciences

South San Francisco, California headquartered Calithera Biosciences Inc.'s stock jumped 4.19%, finishing yesterday's session at $8.70 with a total trading volume of 499,490 shares. The Company's shares have surged 167.69% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 28.08%. Additionally, shares of Calithera Biosciences, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the US, have an RSI of 37.93. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on CALA at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CALA

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-cytokinetics-geron-achillion-pharma-and-calithera-biosciences-300576019.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities