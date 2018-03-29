Technical Perspectives on Drug Makers Stocks -- Impax Labs, Merck, Novartis, and Pfizer

Impax Laboratories

Shares in Hayward, California headquartered Impax Laboratories Inc. rose slightly by 0.78%, ending Wednesday's trading session at $19.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 501,781 shares. The Company's shares have gained 11.78% over the last three months and 51.95% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.74% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Impax Labs, which develops, manufactures, and markets bioequivalent pharmaceutical products, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.24.

On March 07th, 2018, research firm SunTrust initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $24 per share.

On March 27th, 2018 at Impax Laboratories' special meeting of stockholders, its stockholders approved the previously announced business combination of the Company with Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. At the meeting, 51.8 million shares, or approximately 99% of votes cast, voted in favor of the business combination. Get the full research report on IPXL for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=IPXL

Merck

Kenilworth, New Jersey headquartered Merck & Co. Inc.'s stock climbed 2.49%, closing the day at $55.09 with a total trading volume of 12.67 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.68% in the past month. The stock is trading 2.65% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Merck, which provides healthcare solutions worldwide, have an RSI of 47.28.

On March 12th, 2018, research firm Leerink Partners upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Market Perform' to 'Outperform'.

On March 20th, 2018, Merck, known as MSD outside the US and Canada, announced the appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel, effective April 16th, 2018. Zachary will be responsible for the Company's global legal, security and aviation, and environmental, health and safety organizations, and be a member of the Executive Committee. She succeeds Michael J. Holston. Access the free research report on MRK now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MRK

Novartis

On Wednesday, shares in Basel, Switzerland headquartered Novartis AG recorded a trading volume of 1.58 million shares. The stock ended the day 2.27% higher at $81.25. The Company's shares have advanced 8.58% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 3.74%. Furthermore, shares of Novartis, which researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide, have an RSI of 42.08. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on NVS at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NVS

Pfizer

New York headquartered Pfizer Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.83%, finishing yesterday's session at $35.30. A total volume of 24.97 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 24.39 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.34% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.29%. Additionally, shares of Pfizer, which discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide, have an RSI of 40.17.

On March 20th, 2018, Pfizer announced that it will webcast of a conference call with investment analysts on May 01st, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The purpose of the call is to provide an update on the Company's results, as reflected in its first-quarter 2018 performance report, which will be issued that morning. The webcast and performance report may be accessed on the Company's investor website. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on PFE at:www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PFE

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-drug-makers-stocks----impax-labs-merck-novartis-and-pfizer-300621567.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities