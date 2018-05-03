Technical Perspectives on Generic Drugs Stocks -- Allergan, Catalyst Pharma, Flexion Therapeutics, and Supernus Pharma

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Allergan

Shares in Dublin, Ireland headquartered Allergan PLC saw a decline of 1.22%, ending Wednesday's trading session at $151.07. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.85 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 5.96% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Allergan, which develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 37.97.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm Citigroup resumed its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $200 per share.

On May 01st, 2018, Allergan announced that CFO, Matthew Walsh, will present at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference on May 08th, 2018, in Boston, Massachusetts. The presentation will begin at 10:40 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Coral Gables, Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock closed the day flat at $2.86 with a total trading volume of 514,994 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 26.55% in the past month and 60.67% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.22% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Catalyst Pharma, which focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, have an RSI of 57.69.

On April 19th, 2018, Catalyst Pharma announced that its first patient has been enrolled into its Phase-3 clinical trial (designated as MSK-002) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate) in patients with MuSK antibody positive Myasthenia Gravis (MuSK-MG).

Flexion Therapeutics

On Wednesday, shares in Burlington, Massachusetts headquartered Flexion Therapeutics Inc. recorded a trading volume of 358,742 shares. The stock ended the day 1.74% higher at $25.66. The Company's shares have advanced 4.52% in the past month, 13.59% in the previous three months, and 30.12% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.07% and 5.66%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Flexion Therapeutics, which focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, have an RSI of 53.01.

On April 30th, 2018, Flexion Therapeutics announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results after the close of the US financial markets on May 08th, 2018. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Rockville, Maryland-based Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.21%, finishing yesterday's session at $46.85 with a total trading volume of 467,649 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.65% in the last month, 19.97% in the previous three months, and 40.90% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.10% and 11.69%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Supernus Pharma have an RSI of 55.58.

On April 24th, 2018, Supernus Pharma announced that it expects to report its financial results for Q1 2018 on May 08th, 2018, after 5:00 p.m. ET. Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Greg Patrick, CFO, will host a conference call on May 09th, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

