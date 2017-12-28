Technical Perspectives on Health Insurance Innovations, Express Scripts, Centene, and Aetna

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Health Insurance Innovations

On Wednesday, shares in Tampa, Florida-based Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. recorded a trading volume of 298,045 shares. The stock ended the session 0.20% lower at $24.95. The Company's shares have gained 34.14% over the previous three months, 33.78% in the past twelve months, and 39.78% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 7.58% and 9.62%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud-based individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.92.

On December 15th, 2017, Health Insurance Innovations announced the appointment of John A. Fichthorn to its Board of Directors as a new, independent director, effective immediately. Mr. Fichthorn will also join a newly formed Risk and Compliance Committee that will further strengthen the Company's market-leading compliance and customer service. Get the full research report on HIIQ for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HIIQ

Express Scripts Holding

Saint Louis, Missouri headquartered Express Scripts Holding Company's stock closed the day 0.15% lower at $74.88 with a total trading volume of 1.28 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 21.82% in the past month, 18.93% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 17.11% and 18.98%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Express Scripts, which operates as a pharmacy benefit management company in the US, Canada, and Europe, have an RSI of 80.56.

On December 15th, 2017, Express Scripts (ESRX) announced that it has completed the acquisition of privately held eviCore healthcare, an industry leader in evidence-based medical benefit management services, for $3.6 billion. Beginning that day, eviCore contributes to ESRX's overall growth and ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes and savings for health plans, purchasers, and patients. Access the free research report on ESRX now by signing up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ESRX

Centene

Shares in St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Centene Corporation recorded a trading volume of 717,392 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.74% higher at $103.02. The Company's shares have advanced 75.68% in the past twelve months and 82.30% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.50% and 21.61%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Centene have an RSI of 59.62.

On December 21st, 2017, Centene announced that it will present at the JP Morgan 2018 Healthcare Conference, to be held from January 07th, 2018, to January 11th, 2018 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco. The Company is scheduled to present on January 08th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. PT. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on CNC at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CNC

Aetna

Hartford, Connecticut-based Aetna Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 0.24% higher at $180.85 with a total trading volume of 989,819 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.28% over the previous three months, 43.27% in the past twelve months, and 45.84% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.00% and 17.30%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Aetna, which operates as a health care benefits company in the US, have an RSI of 57.25.

On December 15th, 2017, Aetna announced that it is offering resources to members who have been affected by the wildfires in California's Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Diego counties. Members can refill their prescriptions early, if needed. Those members who use the Company's mail-order pharmacy can either get a prescription at an alternate delivery location or refill a prescription that may have been lost, damaged, or destroyed. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on AET at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=AET

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-health-insurance-innovations-express-scripts-centene-and-aetna-300575701.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

