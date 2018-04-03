Technical Perspectives on Insurance Stocks -- Loews, Allstate, Hartford Financial Services, and Validus

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Loews

Shares in New York headquartered Loews Corp. saw a decline of 2.17%, ending Monday's trading session at $48.65. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.76 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.58 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.82% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.79% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Loews, which through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the US, Canada, the UK, Continental Europe, and Singapore, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.11. Get the full research report on L for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=L

Allstate

Northbrook, Illinois-based The Allstate Corp.'s stock declined 1.16%, closing the day at $93.70 with a total trading volume of 2.56 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.78% in the past month and 14.77% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.35% below its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Allstate, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 44.77.

On March 07th, 2018, Allstate has been named one of the 2018 National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) Top Companies for Executive Women, a recognition of American corporations where women have significant clout to make the decisions that affect their company's future and its bottom line. Allstate is a member of NAFE's Hall of Fame and has been recognized by the organization for its commitment to the advancement of women in the workplace.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Keefe Bruyette upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Underperform' to 'Market Perform'. Access the free research report on ALL now by signing up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=ALL

Hartford Financial Services Group

On Monday, shares in Hartford, Connecticut headquartered The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. recorded a trading volume of 2.30 million shares. The stock ended the day 2.06% lower at $50.46. The Company's shares have advanced 5.54% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 7.58%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the US, have an RSI of 34.12.

On March 15th, 2018, Hartford Financial Services Group announced the closing of an offering of $500 million of 4.4% senior notes due 2048. The Company's plans, which also include a previously announced intent to call $500 million junior subordinated debt at par in June 2018 and to repay a $413 million debt maturity in 2019, are expected to reduce leverage over time. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on HIG at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HIG

Validus Holdings

Pembroke, Bermuda-based Validus Holdings Ltd's stock dropped slightly by 0.04%, finishing yesterday's session at $67.42 with a total trading volume of 1.29 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 42.87% in the previous three months and 19.26% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 1.15% and 24.47%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Validus, which provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide, have an RSI of 41.65.

On March 22nd, 2018, Validus announced that the Marine & Upstream Energy insurance team of Validus Specialty Underwriting Services, Inc. announced a partnership with Eagle Ocean America, a full-service insurance facility operated by Eagle Ocean Agencies. The partnership allows Eagle Ocean America to offer new hull, liability and ancillary covers to serve US vessel transportation risks. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on VR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=VR

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-insurance-stocks----loews-allstate-hartford-financial-services-and-validus-300623231.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

