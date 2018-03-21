Technical Perspectives on Machinery Stocks -- Cummins, Generac, General Electric, and Honeywell

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Cummins

Shares in Columbus, Indiana headquartered Cummins Inc. rose slightly by 0.87%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $161.00. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.19 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 4.35% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.96% below its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Cummins, which designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.02.

On March 02nd, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley initiated an 'Equal-Weight' rating on the Company's stock.

On March 08th, 2018, Cummins announced Cummins Powers Women, a landmark community initiative to advance the Company's long-term commitment to the empowerment of women and girls around the world. As part of this program, the Company has partnered with a network of trusted nonprofits to make a larger, more sustainable, and long-lasting impact in the communities in which it operates. Get the full research report on CMI for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CMI

Generac Holdings

Waukesha, Wisconsin headquartered Generac Holdings Inc.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.49%, closing the day at $46.86 with a total trading volume of 303,452 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.56% in the past month and 23.09% over the past year. The stock is trading 5.42% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Generac, which designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide, have an RSI of 50.33. Access the free research report on GNRC now by signing up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GNRC

General Electric

On Tuesday, shares in Boston, Massachusetts headquartered General Electric Co. recorded a trading volume of 88.61 million shares. The stock ended the day 3.06% lower at $13.64. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 12.67%. Furthermore, shares of General Electric, which operates as a digital industrial company worldwide, have an RSI of 33.90.

On March 12th, 2018, General Electric filed a DEF 14A with the US SEC, which has been submitted to the UK National Storage Mechanism. The DEF 14A is available on both the SEC's and the Company's websites.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan reiterated its 'Underweight' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $14 a share to $11 a share. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on GE at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=GE

Honeywell International

Morris Plains, New Jersey headquartered Honeywell International Inc.'s stock gained slightly by 0.19%, finishing yesterday's session at $150.48 with a total trading volume of 2.70 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 18.96% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.82%. Additionally, shares of Honeywell, which operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide, have an RSI of 45.39.

On March 08th, 2018, Honeywell announced that Darius Adamczyk, President and CEO, will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference 2018 on March 21st, 2018, from 6:35 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. EDT in London. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Company's investor website. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on HON at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=HON

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-machinery-stocks----cummins-generac-general-electric-and-honeywell-300617364.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

