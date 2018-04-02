Technical Perspectives on Medical Equipment Stocks -- Smith & Nephew, Stryker, ViewRay, and Zimmer Biomet

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Smith & Nephew

Shares in London, the UK headquartered Smith & Nephew PLC saw a slight decline of 0.78%, ending last Thursday's trading session at $38.15. The stock recorded a trading volume of 755,192 shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.56% in the last month, 8.57% over the last three months, and 23.14% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.94% and 6.14% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.33.

On March 19th, 2018, Smith & Nephew announced the donation of more than $3M of trauma plates and screws, external fixation implants and instruments to The Podiatry Institute (PI). This equipment will be used to support ongoing educational courses conducted at the PI through the American Academy of Foot and Ankle Osteosynthesis.

Stryker

Kalamazoo, Michigan headquartered Stryker Corp.'s stock climbed 1.87%, closing the day at $160.92. A total volume of 1.58 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.32 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.41% in the previous three months and 22.00% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.27% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Stryker, which operates as a medical technology company, have an RSI of 45.23.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Raymond James initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $183 per share.

On March 22nd, 2018, Stryker announced that its final operating results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2018, will be released at 4:05 p.m. on April 26th, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss its results and provide an operational update. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible on the Company's website.

ViewRay

On Thursday, shares in Oakwood Village, Ohio headquartered ViewRay Inc. recorded a trading volume of 659,534 shares. The stock ended the day 1.98% lower at $6.43. The Company's shares are trading below their 200-day moving average by 11.41%. Furthermore, shares of ViewRay, which through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems, have an RSI of 31.22.

On March 27th, 2018, ViewRay announced that it surpassed its 50 MRIdian MR image-guided radiation therapy system order during the first quarter of 2018 — a landmark achievement in ViewRay's history of bringing next-generation technology to the fight against cancer. MRIdian is the only FDA-cleared and CE-marked MR-image guided radiation therapy system.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Warsaw, Indiana headquartered Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.'s stock rose slightly 0.81%, finishing yesterday's session at $109.04. A total volume of 1.36 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.33 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 8.35%. Additionally, shares of Zimmer Biomet, which together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, EMEA region, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 33.67.

On March 12th, 2018, Zimmer Biomet announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2018. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share will be paid on or about April 30th, 2018, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29th, 2018.

On March 15th, 2018, research firm Raymond James initiated an 'Outperform' rating on the Company's stock.

