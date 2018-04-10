Technical Perspectives on Medical Research Stocks -- Organovo, PerkinElmer, Precipio, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on ONVO, PKI, PRPO, and TMO which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. WallStEquities.com reviews Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO), PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI), Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). Medical Laboratories and Research companies focus on performing various tests on patients that give them information on patients' health. As a whole, they tend to offer higher dividend yields than the wider Healthcare sector. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Organovo Holdings

Shares in San Diego, California headquartered Organovo Holdings Inc. rose 2.94%, ending Monday's trading session at $0.99. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.05 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 989,230 shares. The Company's shares are trading 12.69% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Organovo, which designs and creates functional and 3D human tissues for use in medical research and therapeutic applications, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.45.

On March 26th, 2018, Organovo announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Samsara Sciences, Inc. ("Samsara"), a provider of highly specialized human liver cells, entered a non-exclusive global supply agreement with Lonza Bioscience Solutions ("Lonza"). Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza will market human cell products from Samsara for further distribution to its customers.

PerkinElmer

Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered PerkinElmer Inc.'s stock climbed 1.30%, closing the day at $74.15 with a total trading volume of 530,137 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 28.18% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.16% above its 200-day moving average. Additionally, shares of PerkinElmer, which provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide, have an RSI of 44.53.

On April 06th, 2018, PerkinElmer announced that it will release its Q1 2018 results on April 30th, 2018, after market close. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Robert Friel, Chairman and CEO, and Andy Wilson, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the conference call.

Precipio

On Monday, shares in New Haven, Connecticut-based Precipio Inc. recorded a trading volume of 506,014 shares. The stock ended the day 6.41% higher at $0.46. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 35.60%. Furthermore, shares of Precipio, which provides platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions, have an RSI of 40.20.

On March 13th, 2018, Precipio announced that it has settled its lawsuit with Crede Capital Group LLC, restructuring the final substantial liability of legacy payables inherited as part of the merger with Transgenomic in June 2017. These liabilities have been reduced from approximately $19 million at the merger to approximately $7 million (a reduction of close to 65%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waltham, Massachusetts headquartered Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s stock rose 1.94%, finishing yesterday's session at $209.55 with a total trading volume of 1.40 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.54% in the previous three months and 37.01% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.25%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide, have an RSI of 50.93.

On April 03rd, 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that it will release its financial results for Q1 2018 before the market opens on April 25th, 2018 and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The call may be accessed live under the "Investors" section of the Company's website.

