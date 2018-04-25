Technical Perspectives on Medical Supplies Stocks -- OraSure Technologies, Precision Therapeutics, Retractable Technologies, and Tandem Diabetes Care

www.wallstequities.com/registration

OraSure Technologies

Shares in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based OraSure Technologies Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.70%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $17.05. The stock recorded a trading volume of 464,131 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.67% in the last month and 34.36% over the past year. The stock is trading 2.59% below its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of OraSure Technologies, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the US, Europe, and internationally, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 47.02.

On April 10th, 2018, OraSure Technologies announced that David Rappaport has been appointed as its new Senior Vice President - Business Development. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Rappaport served as Senior Vice President - Healthcare Investment Banking at Raymond James & Associates, where he provided investment banking services in the Life Sciences practice group.

Precision Therapeutics

Eagan, Minnesota-based Precision Therapeutics Inc.'s stock jumped 7.78%, closing the day at $0.90 with a total trading volume of 171,822 shares. The stock is trading 16.78% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which engages in the development of a healthcare contract research organization that provides personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries, have an RSI of 44.39.

On April 09th, 2018, Precision Therapeutics announced that it has engaged Richard Gabriel as a consultant to lead the external business development strategy for TumorGenesis, Inc., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary. In this role, Mr. Gabriel will work closely with TumorGenesis' newly appointed President, Dr. Mark Collins.

Retractable Technologies

On Tuesday, shares in Little Elm, Texas headquartered Retractable Technologies Inc. recorded a trading volume of 83,853 shares. The stock ended the day 0.01% lower at $0.88. The Company's shares have advanced 23.05% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 7.86%. Furthermore, shares of Retractable Technologies, which designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the US and internationally, have an RSI of 43.83.

On April 02nd, 2018, Retractable Technologies reported its results of operations for the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017. Domestic sales accounted for 78.3% of the revenues in 2017. Domestic revenues increased 2.7% principally due to increased sales of EasyPoint® and the blood collection set. International revenues were $7.5 million for the year. Loss from operations was $3.8 million in 2017, and cash flow from operations was a negative $2.9 million.

Tandem Diabetes Care

San Diego, California headquartered Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.'s stock dropped 3.80%, finishing yesterday's session at $7.09 with a total trading volume of 1.30 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 77.69% in the last month and 130.94% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 57.54% and 62.13%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Tandem Diabetes Care have an RSI of 71.89.

On April 18th, 2018, Tandem Diabetes Care announced plans to release its Q1 2018 results after the financial markets close on April 26th, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its results.

