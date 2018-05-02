Technical Perspectives on REIT Stocks -- AvalonBay Communities, Equity LifeStyle Properties, Essex Property Trust, and Independence Realty Trust

www.wallstequities.com/registration

AvalonBay Communities

Shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc. rose slightly by 0.95%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $164.55. The stock recorded a trading volume of 529,222 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.16% in the last month. The stock is trading 1.64% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of AvalonBay Communities have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 56.61.

On April 25th, 2018, AvalonBay Communities announced its Q1 2018 results. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter was $141,643,000; FFO attributable to common stockholders – diluted per share were $2.17; and core FFO per share was $2.18. At March 31st, 2018, the Company did not have any borrowings outstanding under its $1,500,000,000 unsecured credit facility and had $271,407,000 in unrestricted cash and cash in escrow.

On April 30th, 2018, research firm Stifel reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $185 a share to $180 a share.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

Chicago headquartered Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.55%, closing the day at $89.65 with a total trading volume of 313,193 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.56% in the past month, 5.20% in the previous three months, and 10.28% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.03% and 2.79% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which own or have an interest in 406 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 151,323 sites, have an RSI of 67.77.

On April 23rd, 2018, Equity LifeStyle Properties announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Total revenues for Q1 2018 were $13.6 million, and net income available for common stockholders was $60.2 million. FFO available for common stock and OP unit holders were $98.2 million for the quarter, and normalized FFO available for common stock and OP unit holders was $97.9 million.

Essex Property Trust

On Tuesday, shares in Essex Property Trust Inc. recorded a trading volume of 342,592 shares. The stock ended the day 0.49% higher at $240.86. The Company's shares have advanced 1.63% in the past month and 6.22% in the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.18%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets, have an RSI of 56.37.

On April 04th, 2018, Essex Property Trust announced plans to release its Q1 2018 earnings after the market closes on May 02nd, 2018. A conference call with senior management is scheduled for May 03rd, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.74%, finishing yesterday's session at $9.47 with a total trading volume of 436,354 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.61% in the last month, 4.30% in the previous three months, and 3.27% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 4.60%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which owns and operates 55 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,045 units, across non-gateway US markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh, have an RSI of 59.29.

On April 25th, 2018, Independence Realty Trust announced its Q1 2018 financial results. Net income allocable to common shares was $3.4 million for the quarter, core FFO was $15.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $23.0 million. For the three months ended March 31st, 2018, recurring capital expenditures for the total portfolio were $1.2 million, or $80 per unit.

