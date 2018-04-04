Technical Perspectives on REIT Stocks -- Camden Property Trust, Capstead Mortgage, Education Realty Trust, and Equity Residential

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on CPT, CMO, EDR, and EQR which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. This morning, WallStEquities.com monitors Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Capstead Mortgage Corp. (NYSE: CMO), Education Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EDR), and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR). These stocks belong to the Residential REIT sector, which mainly includes apartments and manufactured housing. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Camden Property Trust

Shares in Camden Property Trust rose 1.25%, ending Tuesday's trading session at $84.10. The stock recorded a trading volume of 475,026 shares. The Company's shares have gained 7.07% in the last month and 4.52% over the past year. The stock is trading 1.87% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 55.43. Get the full research report on CPT for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CPT

Capstead Mortgage

Dallas, Texas headquartered Capstead Mortgage Corp.'s stock rose 1.05%, closing the day at $8.63 with a total trading volume of 492,486 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.05% in the past month. The stock is trading 0.09% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Capstead Mortgage, which operates as a REIT in the US, have an RSI of 49.57.

On March 15th, 2018, Capstead Mortgage announced that it will pay a Q1 2018 common dividend of $0.16 per common share on April 20th, 2018 to stockholders of record as of March 29th, 2018. The Board of Directors also declared a Q1 2018 dividend of $0.46875 per share on the Company's 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on April 16th, 2018 to Series E preferred stockholders of record as of March 29th, 2018. Access the free research report on CMO now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CMO

Education Realty Trust

On Tuesday, shares in Education Realty Trust Inc. recorded a trading volume of 395,083 shares. The stock ended the day 1.17% higher at $32.83. The Company's shares have advanced 5.12% in the past month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.66%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which owns, develops and manages collegiate housing communities located near university campuses, have an RSI of 58.54. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on EDR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EDR

Equity Residential

Equity Residential's stock rose 2.15%, finishing yesterday's session at $62.35. A total volume of 4.31 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 2.58 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 11.42% in the last month and 0.21% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 6.08%. Additionally, shares of Equity Residential, which focuses on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play, have an RSI of 65.40.

On March 15th, 2018, Equity Residential announced that its Board of Trustees declared a regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.54 per share, payable on April 13th, 2018, to shareholders of record on March 26th, 2018. In addition, the Company declared that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 14th, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. in Chicago, Illinois. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 29th, 2018, will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on EQR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=EQR

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-reit-stocks----camden-property-trust-capstead-mortgage-education-realty-trust-and-equity-residential-300624173.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities