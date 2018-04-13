Technical Perspectives on REIT Stocks -- Government Properties Income Trust, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Select Income REIT, and Washington REIT

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Government Properties Income Trust

Shares in Newton, Massachusetts headquartered Government Properties Income Trust saw a decline of 2.03%, ending Thursday's trading session at $12.08. The stock recorded a trading volume of 684,780 shares. The Company's shares are trading 16.28% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which owns properties located throughout the US that are majority leased to the US Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 31.84.

On April 04th, 2018, Government Properties Income Trust announced that Mark L. Kleifges has been elected as a Managing Trustee of the Company, effective April 03rd, 2018, to fill a vacancy on the Board. Mr. Kleifges, 57, has been the CFO of the Company since 2011.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.'s stock declined 1.48%, closing the day at $17.32 with a total trading volume of 799,544 shares. The stock is trading 3.52% below their 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major US office markets, have an RSI of 42.29.

On March 13th, 2018, research firm Stifel downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Sell' while revising its previous target price from $18 a share to $15 a share.

Select Income REIT

On Thursday, shares in Select Income REIT recorded a trading volume of 468,930 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 416,570 shares. The stock ended the day 2.35% lower at $18.72. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.03%. Furthermore, shares of Select Income REIT, which owns properties that are primarily leased to single tenants, have an RSI of 39.15.

On April 03rd, 2018, Select Income REIT announced that David M. Blackman has been elected as a Managing Trustee of the Company, effective April 02nd, 2018, to fill a vacancy on the Board. Mr. Blackman, 55, has been President and COO of the Company since 2012.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust's stock dropped 1.51%, finishing yesterday's session at $27.36. A total volume of 603,309 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 480,120 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.43% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.67%. Additionally, shares of Washington REIT, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development, have an RSI of 55.82.

On March 15th, 2018, Washington REIT announced that it will report its Q1 2018 earnings in a press release on April 25th, 2018, after the US market close. The earnings conference call is scheduled for April 26th, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The live, on-demand webcast of the conference call will be available under the investor section of the Company's website.

