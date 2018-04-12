Technical Perspectives on REIT Stocks -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Sun Communities, Two Harbors Investment, and UDR

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Preferred Apartment Communities

Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. climbed 3.01%, ending Wednesday's trading session at $14.70. The stock recorded a trading volume of 430,117 shares. The Company's shares have gained 0.68% in the last month and 8.49% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.73% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of the Company, which acquires and operates multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.92.

On March 20th, 2018, Preferred Apartment Communities announced the sale of Lake Cameron, a Class A multifamily community located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company sold Lake Cameron for gross proceeds of approximately $43,450,000, which represents an exit capitalization rate of approximately 5.0%. Get the full research report on APTS for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=APTS

Sun Communities

Sun Communities Inc.'s stock rose slightly by 0.85%, closing the day at $91.64. A total volume of 466,225 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 441,860 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.13% in the past month, 0.93% in the previous three months, and 10.76% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.93% and 2.41% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Sun Communities, which owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada, have an RSI of 63.91.

On March 22nd, 2018, Sun Communities has revised the time for its previously announced Q1 2018 conference call from 11:00 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET on April 24th, 2018. The Company will release its Q1 2018 operating results on April 23rd, 2018, after markets close. Access the free research report on SUI now by signing up at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=SUI

Two Harbors Investment

On Wednesday, shares in New York headquartered Two Harbors Investment Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.32% higher at $15.60. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 2.55%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which operates as a REIT that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the US, have an RSI of 57.62.

On March 29th, 2018, Two Harbors Investment announced an adjustment to the conversion rate for the Company's 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2022. Effective after the close of business on April 02nd, 2018, the new conversion rate for the senior notes is 61.7770 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the senior notes. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on TWO at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=TWO

UDR

UDR Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.11%, finishing yesterday's session at $35.75. A total volume of 1.73 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.68 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 1.22% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 2.91%. Additionally, shares of UDR, which delivers long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates, have an RSI of 57.54.

On April 03rd, 2018, UDR Inc. announced that it will release its Q1 2018 financial results on April 25th, 2018, after the market closes. A conference call will be held on April 26th, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The webcast of the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on UDR at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=UDR

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-reit-stocks----preferred-apartment-communities-sun-communities-two-harbors-investment-and-udr-300628802.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities

Related Links

http://www.wallstequities.com

