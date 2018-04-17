Technical Perspectives on Restaurants Stocks -- Dunkin' Brands, El Pollo Loco, Performance Food, and Restaurant Brands

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on DNKN, LOCO, PFGC, and QSR which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Research reports have been issued by WallStEquities.com on Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN), El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO), Performance Food Group Co. (NYSE: PFGC), and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR). These companies operate in the Restaurants industry, which provides food and drink and includes fast food establishments, cafes and coffee shops, mainstream restaurants, and fine dining. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Dunkin' Brands Group

Shares in Canton, Massachusetts headquartered Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.15%, ending Monday's trading session at $60.24. The stock recorded a trading volume of 894,699 shares. The Company's shares have gained 1.65% in the last month and 12.60% over the past year. The stock is trading 4.18% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Dunkin' Brands, which together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.80.

On March 26th, 2018, Dunkin' Donuts, part of the Dunkin' Brands Group family of companies, announced Keith Lusby, 47, as its new Vice President, Media. Mr. Lusby will lead the Company's US media planning, buying, and placement strategies from traditional media programming to innovative digital and emerging media partnerships. He will report directly to Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' Donuts US. Get the full research report on DNKN for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=DNKN

El Pollo Loco Holdings

Costa Mesa, California headquartered El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.'s stock rose 3.70%, closing the day at $9.80. A total volume of 709,067 shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 427,850 shares. The Company's shares are trading 1.42% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of the Company, which through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name, have an RSI of 53.97.

On March 23rd, 2018, El Pollo Loco, Inc., a subsidiary of El Pollo Loco Holdings, opened its newest restaurant in Richardson, TX. The new El Pollo Loco, located at 1400 E. Beltline Rd., marks the first restaurant to open in the city. Access the free research report on LOCO now by signing up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=LOCO

Performance Food Group

On Monday, shares in Richmond, Virginia headquartered Performance Food Group Co. recorded a trading volume of 343,271 shares. The stock ended the day 2.17% higher at $30.65. The Company's shares have advanced 30.15% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 3.18%. Furthermore, shares of Performance Food, which through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the US, have an RSI of 53.83. Are you already registered with Wall St. Equities? Do so now for free, and get the report on PFGC at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=PFGC

Restaurant Brands International

Oakville, Canada headquartered Restaurant Brands International Inc.'s stock dropped slightly by 0.67%, finishing yesterday's session at $54.70. A total volume of 2.46 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.25%. Additionally, shares of Restaurant Brands, which owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes brand names, have an RSI of 37.29.

On March 26th, 2018, research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Equal-Weight' to 'Overweight'.

On March 29th, 2018 at participating restaurants in the US, BURGER KING®, a brand owned by Restaurant Brands International, introduced new menu items on its new toasted sourdough bun: the SOURDOUGH KING™ and the BREAKFAST SOURDOUGH KING™ collection. Aspiring Member, please take a moment to register below for your free research report on QSR at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=QSR

--

Wall St. Equities :

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: +21-32-044-483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technical-perspectives-on-restaurants-stocks----dunkin-brands-el-pollo-loco-performance-food-and-restaurant-brands-300631026.html

SOURCE Wall St. Equities