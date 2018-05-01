Technical Perspectives on Waste Management Stocks -- Aqua Metals, Covanta, Attis Industries, and Stericycle

WallStEquities.com strives to bring the best free research to the investment community. Today we are offering reports on AQMS, CVA, MRDN, and SRCL which can be accessed for free by signing up to www.wallstequities.com/registration. Today, WallStEquities.com shifts focus on the recent performance of four Waste Management stocks, namely, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), Covanta Holding Corp. (NYSE: CVA), Attis Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), and Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL). Industries in the Waste Management and Remediation Services subsector group include establishments that are engaged in the collection, treatment, and disposal of waste materials. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

Aqua Metals

Shares in Alameda, California headquartered Aqua Metals Inc. plummeted 7.12%, ending Monday's trading session at $3.13. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.82 million shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 1.00 million shares. The Company's shares have surged 20.85% in the last month and 69.19% over the last three months. The stock is trading 22.58% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Aqua Metals, which engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 64.11.

On April 26th, 2018, Aqua Metals has reached an agreement with Johnson Controls to extend the timelines of their Equipment Supply Agreement by one year. According to the terms of the agreement, both Parties agreed to use their good faith and commercial best efforts to conclude their discussion and negotiation of the Development Program no later than April 30th, 2018, and to enter into, no later than June 30th, 2018, the Development Program.

Covanta Holding

Morristown, New Jersey headquartered Covanta Holding Corp.'s stock dropped 5.10%, closing the day at $14.90 with a total trading volume of 796,267 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 2.76% in the past month and 2.41% over the past year. The stock is trading 0.99% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Covanta, which through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the US and Canada, have an RSI of 46.31.

On April 18th, 2018, Covanta Environmental Solutions, a subsidiary of Covanta Holding, has been awarded a contract for the New York Department of Environmental Conservation's Pilot Pharmaceutical Take Back Program. The five-year program, which commenced in April, allows for the installation of kiosks at 250 retail pharmacies, hospitals, and long-term care facilities across New York State, where consumers will be able to return unused and expired medications for safe and secure disposal.

Attis Industries

On Monday, shares in Atlanta, Georgia-based Attis Industries Inc. recorded a trading volume of 76,196 shares. The stock ended the day 4.47% lower at $0.60. The Company's shares have advanced 5.25% in the past month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 10.00%. Furthermore, shares of Attis Industries, which through its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer and disposal services, have an RSI of 45.45.

On April 25th, 2018, Attis Industries, former MeridianWasteSolutions, Inc., announced the closing of its sale of waste assets on April 20th, 2018 to Warren Equity Partners, a lower middle market private equity fund. The previously announced sale of the solid waste business was valued at approximately $90 million, and included a $3 million cash infusion to Attis Industries, which will continue trading on NASDAQ under a new symbol "ATIS".

Stericycle

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Stericycle Inc.'s stock dropped 3.91%, finishing yesterday's session at $58.71. A total volume of 1.68 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.11 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.31% in the last month. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 5.37%. Additionally, shares of Stericycle have an RSI of 41.44.

On April 18th, 2018, Stericycle announced that it will participate in Oppenheimer's 12th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on May 08th, 2018, in New York with Dan Ginnetti, CFO, hosting investor meetings.

