Technical Reports on REIT Equities -- Easterly Government Properties, Digital Realty Trust, Kilroy Realty, and Liberty Property Trust

Easterly Government Properties

On Monday, shares in Washington, D.C-based Easterly Government Properties Inc. climbed 1.23%, ending the day at $21.40. The stock recorded a trading volume of 913,661 shares, which was above its three months average volume of 449,510 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 6.15% in the last month, 7.97% over the previous three months, and 7.81% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.59% and 5.11%, respectively. Moreover, shares of the Company, which focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the US Government, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 73.86.

On May 04th, 2018, Easterly Government Properties announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 28th, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 11th, 2018. Get the full research report on DEA for free by clicking below at:

Digital Realty Trust

Shares in Digital Realty Trust Inc. ended the day 0.25% higher at $106.66 with a total trading volume of 918,394 shares. In the last month and the previous three months, the stock has gained 2.26% and 2.23%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day moving average by 3.14%. Furthermore, shares of Digital Realty Trust, which supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, have an RSI of 58.43.

On April 09th, 2018, research firm MoffettNathanson initiated a 'Neutral' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $115 per share.

On April 26th, 2018, Digital Realty Trust announced its Q1 2018 results. Revenues for Q1 2018 were $744 million, net income was $110 million, and net income available to common stockholders was $86 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $451 million, and funds from operations were $346 million. As of March 31st, 2018, the Company had approximately $9.1 billion of total debt outstanding comprised of $9.0 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.1 billion of secured debt. Today's complimentary research report on DLR is accessible at:

Kilroy Realty

At the close of trading on Monday, shares in Kilroy Realty Corp. finished 0.78% higher at $73.80 with a total trading volume of 317,059 shares. The stock has advanced 6.20% in the last month, 10.68% over the previous three months, and 3.20% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.35% and 3.99%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Kilroy Realty, which provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies, has an RSI of 66.01.

On April 25th, 2018, Kilroy Realty reported the financial results for its Q1 ended March 31st, 2018. For Q1 2018, revenues were $182.8 million, net income available to common stockholders per share was $0.36, and FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders per share was $0.94. Register now for your free research document on KRC at:

Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust's shares recorded a trading volume of 959,953 shares at the end of yesterday's session. The stock closed the day 2.32% higher at $43.26. The Company's shares have advanced 10.36% in the past month, 11.12% in the previous three months, and 5.49% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 8.26% and 3.76%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which provides distribution and light manufacturing facilities to 1,200 tenants, have an RSI of 74.08. Click on the link below and see our free report on LPT at:

