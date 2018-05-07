Technical Research on Gold Equities -- McEwen Mining, New Gold, NovaGold Resources, and US Gold

McEwen Mining

Last Friday at the close, shares in Toronto, Canada-based McEwen Mining Inc. ended 1.45% higher at $2.10. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.02 million shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.48% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average by 1.58%. Furthermore, shares of McEwen Mining, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.43.

On May 01st, 2018, McEwen Mining reported its results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2018. Production for Q1 2018 was 44,344 gold equivalent ounces, net cash flow from the business excluding project development costs was $12.4 million, and consolidated net loss was $5.2 million. As of April 30th, 2018, the Company had cash, investments and precious metals of $47 million and no debt. Get the full research report on MUX for free by clicking below at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=MUX

New Gold

Toronto, Canada headquartered New Gold Inc.'s stock finished Friday's session 0.82% lower at $2.43 with a total trading volume of 1.81 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 1.91%. Shares of the Company, which engages in the development and operation of mineral properties, have an RSI of 48.62.

On April 25th, 2018, New Gold announced its 2018 first-quarter results. Gold production for the quarter was 96,882 ounces and copper production was 22.2 million pounds. Operating expense for Q1 2018 was $774 per gold ounce and $1.83 per copper pound. At March 31st, 2018, the Company has cash and cash equivalents of $191 million. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on NGD at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NGD

NovaGold Resources

Shares in Vancouver, Canada-based NovaGold Resources Inc. ended the session 1.21% higher at $5.02 with a total trading volume of 818,461 shares. The stock has gained 11.56% in the past month, 38.29% over the previous three months, and 28.06% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 13.53% and 20.94%, respectively. Moreover, shares of NovaGold Resources, which explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the US, have an RSI of 70.09.

On April 30th, 2018, NovaGold Resources (NGD) announced that the US Army Corps of Engineers, the lead Federal permitting agency on the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Donlin Gold project, has filed the final EIS notice of availability in the Federal Register and published the document on the Donlin Gold EIS website. Donlin Gold LLC is an Alaska-based company owned equally by wholly owned subsidiaries of NGD and Barrick Gold US Inc. Click here to subscribe for a free membership which welcomes you with our report on NG at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=NG

US Gold

Elko, Nevada-based US Gold Corp.'s shares recorded a trading volume of 180,953 shares. The stock closed 0.80% higher at $1.26. The Company's shares are trading 20.19% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of US Gold, which focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties in the US, have an RSI of 38.89.

On April 24th, 2018, US Gold announced the forthcoming Keystone target-specific drilling program. This program, comprising an initial phase 15 RC drill holes for a total of about 27,000 feet (8,200 meters), will assess several targets identified through evaluation of the detailed geology, geochemistry, and geophysics, comprehensively covering the 20 square miles, or 650 lode claims, of mineral rights. To get free access to our research report on USAU, sign up at: www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=USAU

