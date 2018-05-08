Technical Research on Major Integrated Oil & Gas Equities -- Royal Dutch Shell, BP PLC, Chevron, and Encana

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Royal Dutch Shell

On Monday, shares in The Hague, the Netherlands headquartered Royal Dutch Shell PLC recorded a trading volume of 3.20 million shares. The stock ended the day at $69.73, declining slightly by 0.16% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have advanced 5.97% in the past month, 8.04% in the previous three months, and 28.58% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.95% and 10.83%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 60.46.

On April 26th, 2018, Royal Dutch Shell confirmed that Gerrit Zalm, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a director of Moody's Corp., effective April 24, 2018.

BP PLC

London, the UK headquartered BP PLC's stock rose slightly by 0.77%, finishing yesterday's session at $45.69. A total volume of 9.21 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 6.31 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 9.41% in the last month, 14.86% over the previous three months, and 29.43% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.50% and 15.66%, respectively. Additionally, shares of BP PLC, which engages in energy business worldwide, have an RSI of 73.78.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm Goldman upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

Chevron

Shares in San Ramon, California headquartered Chevron Corp. ended the session 0.47% lower at $124.94. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6.90 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 8.87% in the last month, 10.94% over the previous three months, and 18.10% over the past year. The stock is trading 6.23% above its 50-day moving average and 6.71% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Chevron, which through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide, have an RSI of 61.68.

On April 25th, 2018, Chevron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share, payable on June 11th, 2018, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business on May 18th, 2018.

Encana

At the closing bell on Monday, Calgary, Canada headquartered Encana Corp.'s stock declined slightly by 0.23%, finishing at $13.13. A total volume of 11.16 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 9.50 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 20.24% in the last month, 18.18% over the previous three months, and 19.80% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.73% and 15.40% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Encana, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids, have an RSI of 65.76.

On April 13th, 2018, research firm Goldman reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $17.25 a share to $14 a share.

On April 30th, 2018, Encana's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.015 per share, payable on June 29th, 2018, to common shareholders of record as of June 15th, 2018.

