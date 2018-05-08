Technical Snapshots for These Industrial Goods Stocks -- Lincoln Electric, Snap-on, Toro, and Interface

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Lincoln Electric Holdings

Shares in Cleveland, Ohio headquartered Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. rose slightly by 0.66%, ending Monday's trading session at $85.85. The stock recorded a trading volume of 461,525 shares, which was higher than its three months average volume of 446,290 shares. The Company's shares are trading 4.04% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Lincoln Electric, which through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 43.99.

On April 19th, 2018, Lincoln Electric announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per common share, payable on July 13th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of June 29th, 2018.

On April 24th, 2018, research firm Wellington Shields upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Hold' to 'Gradually Accumulate'.

Snap-on

Kenosha, Wisconsin headquartered Snap-on Inc.'s stock climbed slightly by 0.60%, closing the day at $146.60 with a total trading volume of 373,960 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 0.44% in the past month. The stock is trading 2.08% below its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Snap-on, which manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide, have an RSI of 48.44.

On April 26th, 2018, Snap-on's Board of Directors of declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.82 per share, payable on June 08th, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 21st, 2018.

Toro

On Monday, shares in Bloomington, Minnesota headquartered The Toro Co. recorded a trading volume of 625,846 shares, which was higher than their three months average volume of 567,300 shares. The stock ended the day 0.94% higher at $59.34. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 3.21%. Furthermore, shares of Toro, which manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide, have an RSI of 45.31.

Interface

Atlanta, Georgia headquartered Interface Inc.'s stock finished yesterday's session flat at $22.95 with a total trading volume of 360,088 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 17.09% over the past year. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average by 0.21%. Additionally, shares of Interface, which designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Pacific, have an RSI of 38.20.

On April 25th, 2018, Interface announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share, payable on May 25th, 2018, to shareholders of record as of May 11th, 2018.

