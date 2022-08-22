Technical Support Outsourcing Market Size to Grow by USD 13.99 billion with 58% Contribution from APAC - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Support Outsourcing Market Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the technical support outsourcing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 13.99 billion, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.47%. Technavio categorizes the global technical support outsourcing market as a part of the global systems software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the technical support outsourcing market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Key Market Segment Insights:

The technical support outsourcing market report is segmented by Type (Helpdesk and Call center) and Geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa).

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The technical support outsourcing market share growth in the helpdesk segment will be significant during the forecast period. A helpdesk will be open to supporting an end-user, irrespective of whether the physical location of the enterprise is open or closed. Outsourcing a helpdesk for technical support helps enterprises reduce operational costs by freeing up resources and using them for core competencies.

The technical support outsourcing market share growth in the helpdesk segment will be significant during the forecast period. A helpdesk will be open to supporting an end-user, irrespective of whether the physical location of the enterprise is open or closed. Outsourcing a helpdesk for technical support helps enterprises reduce operational costs by freeing up resources and using them for core competencies. Regional Opportunities: 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the technical support outsourcing market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing need for cost reduction will facilitate the technical support outsourcing market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The technical support outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The technical support outsourcing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc: The company offers solutions for technical support outsourcing that includes business process functions such as finance, supply chain, procurement, human resources, marketing, sales and customer operations, and industry-specific services, such as health, insurance, and banking.

Aress Software and Education Technologies P Ltd.: The company offers solutions for technical support outsourcing that operate by improving efficiency and reducing overheads.

Collabera Inc.: The company offers solutions for technical support outsourcing that creates an experience that supports multiple gaming consoles and operating systems across multiple UI services using new-age technologies based on Azure.

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.



CSS Corp.



Essentiel Outsourcing S.L.



Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd.



Genpact Ltd.



HCL Technologies Ltd.



IBN Technologies Ltd.



Infosys Ltd.



International Business Machines Corp.



Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd.



ISPL Support Services



Octopus Tech



Qcom Outsourcing Ltd.



Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd.



Telegenisys Inc.



Wipro Ltd.



Worldwide Call Centers Inc.

SOURCE Technavio