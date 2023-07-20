Technical Support Outsourcing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2021 to 2026| CSS Corp., Essentiel Outsourcing S.L., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The technical support outsourcing market size is predicted to surge by USD 13.99 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.47%, according to Technavio –The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Aress Software and Education Technologies P Ltd., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CSS Corp., Essentiel Outsourcing S.L., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Global response Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., IBN Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., ISPL Support Services, Qcom Outsourcing Ltd., StarTek Inc., Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telegenisys Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Worldwide Call Centers Inc. Download the sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market

Technical Support Outsourcing Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Aress Software and Education Technologies P Ltd., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CSS Corp., Essentiel Outsourcing S.L., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Global Response Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., IBN Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., ISPL Support Services, Qcom Outsourcing Ltd., StarTek Inc., Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telegenisys Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Worldwide Call Centers Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: type (help desk and call center), and geography (APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Drivers- The increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency is one of the key factors driving the technical support outsourcing market growth. Customers are increasingly demanding services that are quick, simple, and convenient. Customers expect to have access to services 24 hours a day. Because of poor technical support, customers occasionally break off contact with businesses and switch to competitors. The cost of meeting consumer needs is high since it requires numerous investments in things like office space, machinery, and labor. Additionally, businesses must spend on system upgrades and maintenance, regular personnel training, and the price of high employee retention. For instance, the Indian government has started a pilot program for the outsourcing of electronics repair services. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The emergence of chatbots is one of the key technical support outsourcing market trends. The market is expanding due to the increasing use of chatbots across a variety of sectors. In the supply chain, chatbots are quickly and easily establishing and maintaining customized communication while facilitating commerce. Applications for chatbots that make use of MLaaS can be developed to understand situations and evaluate appropriate responses for customers in real-time. The customer experience will also be improved by the integration of chatbots into technical support outsourcing. The use of outsourcing technical help is rising due to these chatbots. For instance, in the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank introduced ADIB Chat Banking, a chatbot for Emirati customer service. Hence, the rising demand for chatbots is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- Outsourcing leading to compromise on the quality of technical support is one of the significant challenges restricting the technical support outsourcing market growth. Businesses that outsource the services to technical support outsourcing providers have little control over the services they provide. This could lead to certain quality problems, particularly with customer-related tasks. Companies that outsource technical services may satisfy or fall short of customer expectations in terms of service delivery. Furthermore, some businesses believe that outsourcing technical help costs them more than they expect due to some hidden costs or soft costs. The effectiveness and quality of services may be impacted by outsourcing technical support to a third party. They are, therefore, unable to monitor the level of customer service provided. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The technical support outsourcing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Technical Support Outsourcing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the technical support outsourcing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the technical support outsourcing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the technical support outsourcing market across APAC, South America , Europe , North America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of technical support outsourcing market vendors

The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.76% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 26,973.56 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), End-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, telecommunication, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The unified communication as a service market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.36% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 103,561.1 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (enterprise collaboration, enterprise telephony, and contact center), end-user (BFSI, ICT, healthcare, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shift from CAPEX to OPEX is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Technical Support Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.47% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 13.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, India, Germany, Brazil, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Aress Software and Education Technologies P Ltd., Collabera Inc., Computer Generated Solutions Inc., CSS Corp., Essentiel Outsourcing S.L., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., IBN Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd., ISPL Support Services, Octopus Tech, Qcom Outsourcing Ltd., Suma Soft Pvt. Ltd., Telegenisys Inc., Wipro Ltd., and Worldwide Call Centers Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

