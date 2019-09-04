Technical Toolboxes announces new CEO

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technical Toolboxes announced today that Drew Lafleur has been promoted to be its next President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Bob Stephens, board member of Technical Toolboxes, said, "Drew has been an important part of the management team since joining us in 2017 and we are excited for the future of Technical Toolboxes under his leadership. He has an impressive track-record of driving performance and innovation, as well as improved efficiency and communication within teams."

Lafleur has extensive experience in a wide variety of oil and gas engineering roles, as well as technical leadership. In his previous position as Chief Technology Officer of Technical Toolboxes, he led the technical team in design and implementation of the company's new integrated software platform that made a step-change in the company's digital transformation efforts, as well as in overall quality, performance, and user-experience for the software product line. Prior to joining Technical Toolboxes, Lafleur served as Director of Upstream Solutions for TeQnovation, spent over a decade with ConocoPhillips, and is an alumni of Louisiana State University's engineering college.

Lafleur said, "I am excited, and honored, to have the opportunity to lead Technical Toolboxes into the next era of delivering our clients the best technical products and industry training on the market, while continuing to establish additional partnerships with industry leaders to further support our position as the leading provider of technical software tools."

About Technical Toolboxes

Technical Toolboxes is a leading global provider of desktop and cloud-based pipeline engineering software, as well as industry training for midstream technical professionals. The company recently released the Pipeline HUB (HUBPL), which the company says furthers the integration of pipeline data while better facilitating users' technical work. The platform paves the way for automating integration and analyses to reveal advanced insights into design and operational fitness of infrastructure. The platform connects Technical Toolboxes' library of engineering standards and tools to users' data across the pipeline lifecycle. Integrated maps enable geospatial analysis, provide for visual reconnaissance of existing databases and allow users to leverage disparate GIS data components. Founded in 1996, Technical Toolboxes is helping hundreds of corporate clients reduce risk and improve their bottom-line through delivering a premium set of tools for daily safety assessment in all aspects of a pipeline life-cycle including design, construction, operations and integrity management.

