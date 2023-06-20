Technical University of Denmark Installs New Takano Wafer Particle Measurement System from ClassOne Equipment

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassOne Equipment (classoneequipment.com), announced the sale of its advanced new Takano WM-7SR particle measurement system to the DTU Nanolab at the Technical University of Denmark. The announcement was made by ClassOne Equipment Vice President, David Pawlak, and DTU Nanolab Head of Process Engineering, Flemming Jensen.

Takano WM-7SR advanced wafer particle detection system exclusively from ClassOne Equipment

"DTU Nanolab chose the Takano WM-7SR particle inspection system specifically to replace an older particle scanner system that was not keeping up with our current needs," said Jensen. "And because we still had our older particle scanner on hand, we were able to compare it directly with the new Takano system and see the dramatic improvements firsthand. The new WM-7SR now gives us a number of significant advantages, including Windows 10, superior sensitivity, more modern hardware, and a longer life laser diode. Plus, it will require significantly less maintenance."

Jensen also noted that the new Takano system will be available to outside companies on a pay-per-use basis, as well as to ClassOne Equipment for customer demonstrations.

Pawlak pointed out that ClassOne is seeing dramatically increased sales of the new Takano tools, often because of their value as replacements for legacy particle scanner systems. Attractively priced and readily available, the Takano equipment can deliver best-in-class detection sensitivity along with high throughput and excellent repeatability, as well as a full suite of options.

ClassOne Equipment is the exclusive source for sales, service and complete support of Takano particle detection systems in North America and Europe. ClassOne maintains a team of specially-trained field engineers to provide installations, PMs and all other services on Takano systems.

In addition to the all-new Takano systems, ClassOne Equipment also offers a broad selection of previously-owned semiconductor equipment, including many tools that are totally refurbished and literally better-than-new. The company also provides thousands of top-quality OEM parts, as well as equipment service, support, warranties, financing, and much more. All may be seen at classoneequipment.com. For detailed information, contact [email protected].

About ClassOne Equipment

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ClassOne Equipment has long been known as the industry's premier provider of previously-owned and professionally-refurbished name-brand semiconductor processing equipment – delivering like-new performance at a fraction of new-tool cost. In addition, ClassOne sells and fully supports the Takano line of all-new high-performance wafer particle inspection systems. ClassOne Equipment supplies a broad spectrum of turnkey solutions that can include not just tools but also spare parts, installation, service, support, warranty, financing and more.

About the Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

DTU (dtu.dk), located in Kongens Lyngby, near Copenhagen, is an international elite technical university known for its education, science, innovation, and world-class research. It has been ranked as the second best university in the world and number one in Europe. It is at the forefront of the technical and natural sciences with new initiatives in a number of demanding engineering disciplines, including sustainable energy and life science. The DTU Nanolab conducts research into micro and nanotechnology for producing advanced microchips. In addition, this lab grants access to outside companies and industry to use their unique facilities in the only large-scale cleanroom in Denmark.

