Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - A Masterclass (November 2-3, 2023)

17 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - A Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Join this informative virtual seminar on technical writing within the life sciences industry.
Technical writers play a crucial role in producing various documents required for regulated operations and compliance with regulatory standards. We will discuss the different types of technical documents, their significance, and the potential consequences of unclear or misunderstood messages.
Our seminar will guide you through the technical writing process, starting with understanding your audience and analyzing their needs to determine the appropriate writing level. You will learn effective techniques for gathering information from subject matter experts and observing procedures for documentation.
We will cover the mechanics of technical writing, including content planning, organization, grammar, spelling, punctuation, and simplification. Clear and accurate communication is essential in the life sciences, as it can impact safety, compliance, and overall success.
Technical writing is a valuable skill that is often overlooked in traditional education, yet it is vital in the life sciences industry where precision and clarity are paramount.
This seminar aims to enhance your technical writing skills and ensure your documents effectively convey critical information. Don't miss this opportunity to become a more proficient technical writer and make a significant impact in the life sciences field.
SEMINAR OBJECTIVES
- Define technical writing
- Determine the role technical writing plays in the life sciences
- Explain what technical writers in the life sciences write
- Explain how technical writers effectively analyze their audience
- Explain how information is gathered from subject matter experts
- Explain how writers plan the content
- Explain how non-native speaking audiences are handled
- Explain the most effective way to simplify your technical writing
- Explain how accuracy is assured in technical writing
Who Should Attend:
- Regulatory Affairs Departments
- Quality Assurance Departments
- Quality Control Departments
- Operations Departments
- Research and Development Departments
- Production Departments
- Manufacturing Departments
- Engineering Departments
- Analytical Professionals
- Logistics/Supply Chain Departments
- Training & Development Departments
- Technical Services
DAY 1
Module 1: Technical Writing Overview
- What is technical writing
- What role does technical writing play in the life sciences?
- Essential elements of technical report sections
- Learn strategies for organising, writing, editing, and proofing documents & correspondences
- Will teach you methods to evaluate your writing style and apply steps to express complex ideas more clearly and concisely.
Module 2: Technical Writing Basic rules and skills required for technical writers
- How to begin the process
- How to collect information and determine what information is required
- Formats, consistency and styles
- Non-native audience considerations
- Grammar, spelling, punctuation, numbers and symbols
- Simplify your writing
- Ensuring accuracy
- Understand your own writing patterns and know the answers to your questions about the English language
- How the active and passive voices work and how to choose the most appropriate one for the type of writing you are doing
Module 3: Knowing the Audience
- Analysing the audience
- Analysing the information - working with Subject Matter Experts
- Know how to review and revise documents
- How to address comments from reviewers
- How to negotiate with reviewers when disagreements arise between reviewers
- Learn to increase confidence in writing and revising documents
- Assessing and writing to the audience to produce effective written correspondence
- Effective techniques for extracting information from SMEs
DAY 2
Module 4: Regulatory Requirements
- FDA expectations for quality of written text in submitted documents
- Common opportunities that are often overlooked or under-estimated by aspiring writers
- Technical writers in the life sciences - what do they write - types of medium
- Mandates for documentation set forth by regulators, such as the FDA, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and other governing bodies
- How to write effective summaries and respond to FDA requests for information
Module 5: Final Document
- How to incorporate comments into the final document
- How to obtain comments in order to address timelines
- Final approval of the document
- Critical aspect of writing technical documents for the life sciences will be addressed with the goal of helping you become a better technical writer.
- How documents work in tandem from initial correspondence about a project to an approved protocol, amendments, and final study report
- Reports Editing and Completion
Module 6: Summary
- Q/A Session with the Course Instructor
- Case study and Many Exercises
- Discuss your current challenges
Speaker
Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2qp9q
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article