Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - A Masterclass (November 2-3, 2023)

Join this informative virtual seminar on technical writing within the life sciences industry.

Technical writers play a crucial role in producing various documents required for regulated operations and compliance with regulatory standards. We will discuss the different types of technical documents, their significance, and the potential consequences of unclear or misunderstood messages.

Our seminar will guide you through the technical writing process, starting with understanding your audience and analyzing their needs to determine the appropriate writing level. You will learn effective techniques for gathering information from subject matter experts and observing procedures for documentation.

We will cover the mechanics of technical writing, including content planning, organization, grammar, spelling, punctuation, and simplification. Clear and accurate communication is essential in the life sciences, as it can impact safety, compliance, and overall success.

Technical writing is a valuable skill that is often overlooked in traditional education, yet it is vital in the life sciences industry where precision and clarity are paramount.

This seminar aims to enhance your technical writing skills and ensure your documents effectively convey critical information. Don't miss this opportunity to become a more proficient technical writer and make a significant impact in the life sciences field.

SEMINAR OBJECTIVES

Define technical writing

Determine the role technical writing plays in the life sciences

Explain what technical writers in the life sciences write

Explain how technical writers effectively analyze their audience

Explain how information is gathered from subject matter experts

Explain how writers plan the content

Explain how non-native speaking audiences are handled

Explain the most effective way to simplify your technical writing

Explain how accuracy is assured in technical writing

Who Should Attend:

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Quality Assurance Departments

Quality Control Departments

Operations Departments

Research and Development Departments

Production Departments

Manufacturing Departments

Engineering Departments

Analytical Professionals

Logistics/Supply Chain Departments

Training & Development Departments

Technical Services

DAY 1

Module 1: Technical Writing Overview

What is technical writing

What role does technical writing play in the life sciences?

Essential elements of technical report sections

Learn strategies for organising, writing, editing, and proofing documents & correspondences

Will teach you methods to evaluate your writing style and apply steps to express complex ideas more clearly and concisely.

Module 2: Technical Writing Basic rules and skills required for technical writers

How to begin the process

How to collect information and determine what information is required

Formats, consistency and styles

Non-native audience considerations

Grammar, spelling, punctuation, numbers and symbols

Simplify your writing

Ensuring accuracy

Understand your own writing patterns and know the answers to your questions about the English language

How the active and passive voices work and how to choose the most appropriate one for the type of writing you are doing

Module 3: Knowing the Audience

Analysing the audience

Analysing the information - working with Subject Matter Experts

Know how to review and revise documents

How to address comments from reviewers

How to negotiate with reviewers when disagreements arise between reviewers

Learn to increase confidence in writing and revising documents

Assessing and writing to the audience to produce effective written correspondence

Effective techniques for extracting information from SMEs

DAY 2

Module 4: Regulatory Requirements

FDA expectations for quality of written text in submitted documents

Common opportunities that are often overlooked or under-estimated by aspiring writers

Technical writers in the life sciences - what do they write - types of medium

Mandates for documentation set forth by regulators, such as the FDA, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and other governing bodies

How to write effective summaries and respond to FDA requests for information

Module 5: Final Document

How to incorporate comments into the final document

How to obtain comments in order to address timelines

Final approval of the document

Critical aspect of writing technical documents for the life sciences will be addressed with the goal of helping you become a better technical writer.

How documents work in tandem from initial correspondence about a project to an approved protocol, amendments, and final study report

Reports Editing and Completion

Module 6: Summary

Q/A Session with the Course Instructor

Case study and Many Exercises

Discuss your current challenges

Speaker

Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.

