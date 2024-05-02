Technician Find Announces Co-Sponsorship of Repair Shop Growth Systems LIVE 2024

Join top independent auto repair shop owners for a transformative 3-day workshop focused on mastering the art of attracting, developing, and retaining automotive talent.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technician Find , a leader in automotive technician sourcing, is thrilled to announce its co-sponsorship of the upcoming Repair Shop Growth Systems LIVE 2024 workshop. This high-octane event is scheduled to take place from May 31 to June 2, 2024, at the Guttman Development Strategies headquarters in Mt. Arlington, New Jersey. Designed specifically for automotive repair shop owners, this live 3-day event aims to empower attendees with the skills necessary to build high-performance, self-managing teams that are key to business autonomy and success.

Attract, Grow and Retain top automotive talent at Repair Shop Growth Systems LIVE 2024. Technician Find automotive recruiting for independent auto repair shops.

Repair Shop Growth Systems LIVE 2024 is a collaboration of Technician Find, Magical Solutions, and Shop Management Alliance. The event will feature a comprehensive agenda tailored to the auto repair industry's critical needs for team building.

THE AGENDA:

DAY 1- ATTRACT: Attendees will learn strategies on how to grab the attention of top performers and recruit them to join their team.

DAY 2 – GROW: Attendees will learn how to develop their employees into high-performing, self-managing teams.

DAY 3 – RETAIN: Attendees will learn how to close the revolving door, so their rock star employees don't get poached.

This event promises to equip shop owners with actionable insights to overcome the common challenge of high turnover and scarce skilled labor, setting a new standard in the industry.

"Every auto shop owner I've spoken with over the last six years has highlighted the same barrier: the scarcity of skilled, reliable talent," explains Chris Lawson, Founder of Technician Find and co-host of the event. "That's precisely why we're bringing together industry leaders for this pivotal event—to dive deep into the mechanics of building a team that not only meets but exceeds the demands of a thriving auto repair business. We are committed to providing a return of 100 times the value of each ticket, helping attendees achieve unprecedented freedom and operational success."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Participants of the Repair Shop Growth Systems LIVE 2024 will also benefit from unparalleled networking opportunities with other shop owners and industry influencers, access to world-class speakers, and participation in mastermind groups tailored to their specific challenges. Each session is designed to provide practical, immediately applicable solutions that can dramatically transform their business operations.

Founded in 2018 by Christopher T. Lawson, Technician Find specializes in technician sourcing solutions for auto repair shops across the nation. From crafting effective ad copy to providing highly focused geo-targeted hiring campaigns, Technician Find tackles the most pressing talent acquisition challenges in today's automotive repair industry. For more information, visit Technician Find .

Repair Shop Growth Systems LIVE is a 3-day event for automotive repair shop owners to help them attract, develop, and retain top talent. For more information, view Carm Capriotto's CarmCast Podcast on YouTube for details: Attract, Develop, and Retain Top Automotive Talent [CC 113]

Contact Information:

For more details about the event or to arrange an interview with Christopher T. Lawson,

please contact: Chris Lawson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 310-387-7323

SOURCE Technician Find