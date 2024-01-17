Technician Find CEO Interview Among Top Rated Auto Care Podcasts for 2023

Christopher T. Lawson's interview on Ratchet + Wrench Radio ranks as the auto care podcast's 3rd most popular episode of 2023

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher T. Lawson, CEO and Founder of Technician Find had no idea that his interview on the Ratchet + Wrench Radio podcast would resonate so strongly with those in the auto care industry. The episode, "8 Reasons Why Techs Quit Auto Repair Shops" first aired on October 3, 2023.

Lawson was invited to join host Chris Jones as the two analyzed data from a Statista survey detailing the key reasons workers leave their jobs. Jones and Lawson then drew parallels to how similar reasons manifest in the auto repair industry. The podcast became Ratchet + Wrench Radio's third most listened-to podcast of 2023.

"I'm amazed at how much I've learned about the auto repair industry, over the past six years," Lawson said. "I was incredibly flattered to be invited as a guest on Rachet + Wrench Radio. Host Chris Jones and the production staff are all highly knowledgeable, insightful, and consummate professionals," he added.

"Workplace hiring and retention in the auto repair space is what we live and breathe on a daily basis here at Technician Find, so it means a lot that so many people chose to listen to me discuss it on this podcast," Lawson said.

Lawson founded Technician Find to help independent auto and diesel repair shops identify, recruit, and retain skilled technicians. Services provided by Technician Find include direct technician recruiting, geo-targeted social media advertising and on-demand courses that help independent auto repair and diesel repair shops find good technicians. Identification of experienced, talented technicians is accomplished using proprietary research Lawson and his team have conducted, compiled, and analyzed over more than six years.

"The auto repair industry is constantly competing for the best mechanics. So, years ago I sought to uncover what mattered most to technicians, and why some shops were so successful at recruiting the best techs. That's how and why I founded Technician Find," Lawson explained. "I never dreamed it would result in meeting such interesting people and joining a truly supportive, and innovative industry."

Continuing, he said, "My aim, whenever I'm invited to speak, is to provide data-driven information that helps independent auto repair shop owners recruit the best technicians to their shops. Since 2018, I've conducted extensive research into what shop owners must offer, to not only attract top talent but to keep them happy," Lawson explained.

The Ratchet + Wrench Radio podcast featuring Lawson is available in its entirety online.

The Top 10 Ratchet+Wrench Radio Episodes of 2023 can be found here.

About Technician Find

Technician Find was founded by Christopher T. Lawson in 2018. Technician Find provides full-service technician recruitment services for auto and truck repair shops nationwide. Services provided by TechnicianFind.com include ad copywriting, on-demand technician recruitment courses and coaching, geotargeted ad placement, and much more. Visit www.technicianfind.com

About Ratchet + Wrench

Ratchet+Wrench is the resource for auto care and service center owners, operators, and managers to lead cutting-edge operations. It equips readers and listeners with the most progressive shop management strategies, tactics, and tools for future success through stories from real industry professionals and experts on issues that matter most to the automotive aftermarket. Visit www.ratchetandwrench.com

