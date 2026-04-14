Technician Find Launches EasyBench to End Reactive Hiring for Auto Shops

New $249/month membership gives shop owners a 20-minute weekly system to maintain a bench of pre-qualified technicians

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technician Find, the recruiting firm that has placed hundreds of technicians for more than 200 independent auto repair shops since 2018, today announced the launch of EasyBench—a done-with-you bench-building membership that gives shop owners a system to keep five to 10 pre-qualified technicians warm on their bench year-round, so they never start from zero when a technician leaves.

EasyBench is available immediately at $249 per month with no contracts and no setup fees.

Every shop owner who scrambled this year was fully staffed six months ago. An empty bay costs $175K. EasyBench is the first system built to end the cycle.

The Cost of Reactive Hiring

According to Hunt Demarest, CPA/ABV at Paar Melis & Associates—one of the auto repair industry's most trusted financial advisors—a single empty bay costs a shop approximately $175,000 in lost gross profit per year. A PartsTech survey of 618 shops puts average annual gross revenue per bay at $203,000. Yet the vast majority of independent shop owners do nothing to prepare for a technician departure until it happens, then spend 60 to 90 days scrambling on Indeed and ZipRecruiter while revenue drains from the empty lift.

"Every owner who is scrambling today was fully staffed six months ago," said Chris Lawson, auto repair hiring expert and founder of Technician Find. "The problem isn't that techs quit. That's inevitable. The problem is that nobody showed these owners how to build a bench before it became an emergency."

How EasyBench Works

After eight years of running done-for-you recruiting campaigns and personally reviewing more than 10,000 technician applications, Lawson identified a pattern: shops that stayed fully staffed maintained relationships with five to 10 pre-qualified technicians at all times. When an opening hit, they made one phone call instead of posting on a job board.

EasyBench provides the complete system—a Bench Board command center for tracking candidates, a Stealth Script Library of pre-written outreach messages, a Campaign Vault of swipe-and-deploy culture ads, a proprietary AI Recruiting Toolkit, and a weekly 60-minute live Implementation Clinic led by Lawson. The system is designed to take 20 minutes per week.

Early Results

One early EasyBench member—a multi-location shop owner who was fully staffed and planning a third location—lost three technicians in a single week for reasons outside his control. Because he had already begun using the system, he had 17 technicians on his Bench Board within his first week. Less than a month later, he had hired three replacements, including two Master Technicians.

"This is the most important thing," the member said. "Not car count. Not marketing. Not the third location. This."

Why Now

The independent auto repair segment faces converging pressures. Annual technician turnover runs 15 to 20 percent. Private equity consolidation continues to reshape the competitive landscape, with well-funded operators offering signing bonuses and benefit packages that independent shops struggle to match.

"Independent shops are not going to out-spend dealerships and PE-backed roll-ups on recruiting," Lawson said. "But they can out-relationship them. That's the advantage independents have always had. EasyBench turns it into a repeatable process."

EasyBench is available now. Shops needing an immediate hire can apply separately for Technician Find's done-for-you recruiting service at technicianfind.com. Journalists covering the independent auto repair industry are welcome to join the free Technician Find community of nearly 500 independent shop owners and general managers at skool.com/technicianfind for ongoing hiring intelligence and story leads.

About Technician Find

Founded in 2018, Technician Find is a specialized recruiting firm serving independent automotive repair shops across the United States. The company uses targeted social media advertising and multi-platform sourcing to connect shops with qualified technicians not actively searching job boards. Technician Find has worked with more than 200 independent shops. Founder Chris Lawson publishes The Independent Bay Brief on LinkedIn, was featured in Chapter 5 of Hunt Demarest's Beyond the Bays, and has appeared on Carm Capriotto's Remarkable Results Radio podcast. For more information, visit technicianfind.com.

Media Contact: Chris Lawson, Founder

Technician Find / EasyBench

[email protected]

technicianfind.com | skool.com/technicianfind

(310) 668-1781

SOURCE Technician Find