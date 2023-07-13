Technician Find Sponsors Brakes for Breasts on Remarkable Results Radio Podcast

News provided by

Technician Find

13 Jul, 2023, 11:42 ET

Christopher T. Lawson, Founder of Technician Find Hopes to Encourage Additional Auto Repair Shops to Participate in the Brakes for Breasts Program in 2023

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technician Find Founder Christopher T. Lawson proudly sponsored the recent Brakes for Breasts podcast on Remarkable Results Radio with Carm Capriotto, AAP. The episode recapped a donation of $200,000 made by Brakes for Breasts to the Cleveland Clinic for breast cancer vaccine research. The episode featured Brakes for Breasts Co-Founders Leigh Anne Best and Laura Frank, along with Dr. Justin Johnson who is helming clinical trials for a breast cancer vaccine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Continue Reading
Technician Find Sponsors Brakes for Breasts on Remarkable Results Radio Podcast
Technician Find Sponsors Brakes for Breasts on Remarkable Results Radio Podcast
Technician Find Sponsors Brakes for Breasts on Remarkable Results Radio Podcast
Technician Find Sponsors Brakes for Breasts on Remarkable Results Radio Podcast

"It was my honor to sponsor this podcast, as Technician Find was formed to help independent auto repair shops recruit talented, motivated, and skilled auto repair technicians. The Brakes for Breasts initiative is in its 13th year, and since that time, independent auto repair shops nationwide have raised almost $2 million for breast cancer vaccine research. Since the program was launched in 2011, it has grown from just five auto repair shops participating to more than 100 auto repair shops taking part every year," Lawson explained.

The Brakes for Breasts Program aims to "Put the Brakes on Breast Cancer," and does so by providing customers with free brake pads during the month of October. The customer is only responsible for labor and other parts at participating auto repair shops. Each participating shop donates 10% of the total cost to the Cleveland Clinic.

According to Lawson, it was also important to sponsor the feature to encourage additional independent auto repair shops to sign up for this year's program, which begins October 1, 2023.

"Virtually everyone will be impacted by breast cancer at some point. The statistics are sobering, with roughly one in eight women receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer during her life. This initiative is all about searching for ways to keep women safe and healthy. As a bonus, it also helps keep drivers safe, as replacing brake pads is necessary to ensure you always have sufficient braking power. So this is a win-win initiative for everyone involved," Lawson added.

According to Dr. Johnson, "We've been working on this vaccine for some time—15 or 20 years. Believe it or not, we had trouble getting funding for the vaccine. Leigh Anne and Laura's program really helped us through those times. Without the two of them, and everyone they have motivated with this program, there wouldn't be a breast cancer vaccine trial going on right now."

Leigh Anne Best added, "It's important to note that 100% of every single penny ever raised has gone directly to The Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Program, a true grass roots effort. Laura Frank and I are simply two industry volunteers with a literal budget of zero, uniting the hands of independent auto repair shops across the USA and Canada to join hands in putting the brakes on breast cancer."

The Remarkable Results Radio podcast sponsored by Technician Find, featuring the Brakes for Breasts Co-Founders Legh Ann Best and Laura Frank, and Dr. Justin Johnson is available in its entirety on the Technician Find Website.

About Technician Find

Technician Find was founded by Christopher T. Lawson in 2018. Technician Find provides full-service technician recruitment services for auto and truck repair shops nationwide. Services provided by TechnicianFind.com include ad copywriting, on-demand technician recruitment courses and coaching, geotargeted ad placement, and much more. Visit www.technicianfind.com.

About Remarkable Results Radio Podcast

Produced and Hosted by Carm Capriotto, Remarkable Results Radio podcasts interviews successful and inspiring aftermarket professional and car care industry thought leaders, in an effort to help aftermarket professionals achieve remarkable results. Visit www.remarkableresults.biz.

Media Contact:
Chris Lawson
310-387-7323
[email protected]

SOURCE Technician Find

Also from this source

7 Mistakes to Avoid and Find the Right Techs Faster: Technician Find Podcast

Cutting Through the Noise: Technician Find Shares Tips on Grabbing a Tech's Attention Online

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.