Technimark Commits to Bold Climate Action and Achieves EcoVadis Gold Medal

ASHEBORO, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technimark, a global leader in manufacturing solutions for healthcare, consumer packaging, and specialty industrial markets, announced today a major commitment to combat climate change. The company will finalize and submit science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets for validation by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), positioning Technimark at the forefront of corporate climate action.

As a testament to its comprehensive sustainability efforts, Technimark has also been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal by EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings. This accolade places Technimark among the top 4% of companies evaluated globally for their performance in environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and responsible sourcing.

The pursuit of SBTi validation builds upon Technimark's 2030 goals across its key pillars of People, Planet, and Product. As highlighted in its 2023 Sustainability Brief, Technimark is committed to a 42% reduction in its direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030. This includes emissions from its own operations and purchased energy. Now, Technimark is raising the bar higher by developing a new target to address indirect emissions (Scope 3) throughout its entire value chain.

"Our commitment to SBTi validation and the recognition from EcoVadis underscores our proactive approach to sustainability," says Brad Wellington, President and Chief Executive Officer of Technimark. "We're setting ambitious targets and taking concrete steps to transform our operations, aiming to inspire industry-wide change through our actions. "

"At Technimark, we believe that true leadership in sustainability requires constant evolution," adds Katie Distler, Chief Sustainability Officer at Technimark. "By aligning our climate targets with the latest scientific standards, we're not just reducing our environmental footprint – we're paving the way for a more sustainable future in manufacturing. The EcoVadis Gold Medal serves as a testament to our comprehensive approach to responsible business practices."

Technimark's commitment to science-based targets and its EcoVadis Gold status represent significant milestones in the company's sustainability journey. By implementing rigorous sustainability practices and setting ambitious goals, Technimark aims to create a ripple effect throughout its supply chain and the broader manufacturing sector. This approach not only addresses the company's direct environmental impact but also encourages partners, suppliers, and competitors to elevate their own sustainability standards, potentially leading to a collective reduction in the industry's carbon footprint.

As the company moves forward, it remains dedicated to innovating sustainable solutions, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility, and creating long-term value for its customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

