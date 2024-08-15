Technimark's Mexicali Facility is Fourth to Earn MedAccred™ Certification

MEXICALI, Mexico, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technimark, a global manufacturing leader for the medical market, announced today that their facility in Mexicali, Mexico is now MedAccred Certified in Plastics by the Performance Review Institute (PRI). Providing rigorous qualification for medical devices, the Performance Review Institute offers MedAccred certification through industry managed and approved standards to ensure critical manufacturing quality for medical devices.

Bolstered by increased investment in additional cleanrooms and increasing the size of the facility, Mexicali marks the fourth plant that is MedAccred certified following our facilities in El Paso, Texas, Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and Longford, Ireland. Adding another MedAccred certified location to demonstrates Technimark's commitment to standards developed by medical device OEMs, contract manufacturers, and suppliers. The MedAccred certification evaluates five distinct areas of focus including:

Consistent and standardized process

Subject matter experts on-site

Greater supply chain visibility

Ensuring the easy transfer of knowledge to sub-tier suppliers

Applying industry-accepted and consistent technical requirements to production

In addition to the certification of the facility in Mexicali, Technimark is seeking further accreditation of two other locations by 2025.

"Obtaining MedAccred and other industry certifications are essential to demonstrate our commitment to excellence," stated Kris Peavy, Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Healthcare at Technimark. "We want our customers to know our commitment is to the highest manufacturing standards in the industry."

Achieving these rigorous standards throughout a thorough and complex audit process demonstrates Technimark's commitment to the continued improvement and enhancement of medical manufacturing. By adhering to the highest manufacturing standards throughout our global facilities, we provide quality and performance assurances for customers and consumers across the world.

About Technimark

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions provider for the healthcare, consumer packaging, and specialty industrial market. Technimark specializes in precision injection molding, value-added assembly, and full supply chain services. Technimark provides clients with customized, end-to-end solutions based on technology and innovation that improve quality, reduce risk, lower costs, and speed products to market. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and China, Technimark delivers high-quality products worldwide. For more information, visit technimark.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Technimark LLC