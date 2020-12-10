Technipaq Introduces New Coated Tyvek® Capabilities, Expands and Enhances Existing Coating Offerings

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technipaq Inc., a leading manufacturer of flexible sterilizable packaging solutions, today announced its investment in one of the industry's most sophisticated air-knife coating machines. As an authorized converter of DuPont™ Tyvek®, the installation of this new production line equips Technipaq with the unique ability to apply proprietary coatings to Tyvek® for healthcare product offerings in-house. This places Technipaq amongst a small group of medical packaging manufacturers who can claim such capabilities.

Technipaq Inc., a leading manufacturer of flexible sterilizable packaging solutions, today announced its investment in one of the industry's most sophisticated air-knife coating machines. As an authorized converter of DuPont™ Tyvek®, the installation of this new production line equips Technipaq with the unique ability to apply proprietary coatings to Tyvek® for healthcare product offerings in-house.

Designed in collaboration with one of the world's top manufacturers of coating equipment, this new line also serves to significantly expand and enhance Technipaq's breadth of Rollstock, Lidstock and Header Bag product offerings, as well as bolster levels of customization.

"Our long-standing mission to consistently deliver increasingly higher quality packaging solutions to our customers is perfectly encapsulated by the addition of such new and innovative coating technology," said Technipaq President and CEO Brian Rosenburg. "This represents one of the most important, future-forward investments in our 35-plus year history. Simply put, this means more efficient processes and higher-quality products for our customers."

Built for continuous coating operation, the new line features an advanced Web-based master control that allows for real-time end-to-end monitoring of all production processes. This brings tighter quality control to the process and ensures greater product uniformity. Additional benefits include increased customization and flexibility, greater product diversity, and faster delivery.

Technipaq remains committed to deliver packaging products with superior durability and clean peel through DuPont™ Tyvek® products to keep medical equipment and pharmaceuticals sterile throughout their lifecycle—protecting the health and well-being of millions without any compromise.

"The collaborative partnerships we share with our customers affords us an intimate understanding of their pain points, as well as insight to emerging needs," added Rosenburg. "We make it a top priority to follow through on these learnings with real-world practical solutions. For decades it is a formula that has fueled business growth—for our customers, our partners, and for Technipaq."

Please visit www.technipaq.com/techni-coat to get a coated Tyvek® product sample and learn more.

An ISO 13485 certified manufacturer with more than 175,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, Technipaq specializes in coating, laminating, printing, slitting, sheeting, die-cutting, and fabricating high-quality, flexible sterilizable packaging solutions for the medical device, diagnostic, life science, and pharmaceutical industries. An Authorized Converter of DuPont™ Tyvek® for medical packaging, the company maintains an extensive selection of custom stock laminates, manufactured in both peel-able and fusion seal format. Technipaq also specializes in converting DuPont™ Tyvek®, foils, films, and surgical papers into high-barrier ETO, radiation and autoclave packaging. Since the company's inception in 1984 by industry pioneer Phil Rosenburg, Technipaq has remained the leading single-stop supplier of customized packaging solutions for the medical industry.

Media Contact:

Jay Virgil

975 Lutter Drive, Crystal Lake, Illinois 60014

P) 815.477.1800 / (F) 815.477.0777

(W) www.Technipaq.com / (E) [email protected]

SOURCE Technipaq Inc.

Related Links

http://www.technipaq.com

