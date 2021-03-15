Technisys Acquires Kona To Elevate Digital Banking Experience With Conversational AI

MIAMI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technisys -- the company behind the next-gen core and digital banking platform known as Cyberbank -- announces its acquisition of Kona, a conversational AI-powered innovator in the banking industry. The acquisition accelerates Technisys's plan to expand the capabilities of its next-gen digital and core banking platform and further redefines the customer experience.

"This acquisition continues to solidify Technisys as a core and digital banking platform leader. With Kona's conversational AI capabilities, Technisys will continue to empower financial institutions to deliver differentiation via tailored product offerings that address the unique needs of each and every customer, dynamically, in whatever channel the customer chooses," says Mike Santos, Technisys CEO and co-founder.

"We are excited to join Technisys in the mission to create exceptional customer experiences - supported by a proven digital and core banking platform - that will be offered to the broader banking industry," says Diego Cibils. "Together, we will continue to drive innovation and differentiation to the banking industry across North America and beyond."

As the banking world continues to experience fierce competition, it is imperative for banks to find new ways to capture and retain customer engagement. With the integration of conversational AI from Kona, on the Technisys platform, customers can more easily engage with financial institutions -- ultimately helping banks to create a positive and memorable experience. By establishing a formidable and robust digital suite, Technisys empowers financial institutions' customers with a hyper-personalized, proactive and data-driven experience designed to increase engagement, retention and loyalty.

Financial institutions that can embed finance to meet specific customer needs, at point-of-sale, are aligned to be the clear market winners. Technisys' continued innovations directly enable banks to do this, evolving the traditional transaction-based model to a modern, embedded finance model that becomes seamlessly intertwined with a customer's lifestyle with ease and flexibility.

About Technisys

Technisys is the next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-in-class technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two key ways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce. And, by offering meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. Technisys leverages data-driven insights and integrates them with a differentiated technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product - in seconds - to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

About Kona

With customers in Canada and across the Americas, Kona creates innovative banking solutions that blend great design, engineering and AI to deliver exceptional customer experiences. From AI-powered chatbots to modern payment solutions, Kona takes a fresh approach to customer engagement that empowers customers with personalized, context-aware, and timely support resources; while helping banks innovate and get into the market faster.

