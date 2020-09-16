Technisys Continues North American Expansion With the Hire of Michel Jacobs as Chief Sales Officer

"Technisys is proving itself as a world class digital banking platform provider and I'm thrilled to be joining the team," comments Jacobs. "I believe that Technisys has a strong business model and a great opportunity to help more banks and FIs in North America deliver exceptional digital banking experiences. The end-to-end capabilities of Cyberbanks's next gen core and engagement accelerator can really enable banks to become an integral part of their customers' lifestyles."

Prior to joining Technisys, Jacobs served as executive vice president of digital and payments and global sales with iGTB, a global leading corporate transaction banking solution provider. Before iGTB, he held a range of executive roles with FIS in Jacksonville, FL. leading strategic solution development, enterprise sales and enterprise product strategy. He also has led multiple channel, core banking and payment transformation projects in the U.S. and globally.

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Technisys to recruit an accomplished chief sales officer like Michel Jacobs. His track record of success in banking tech will add great go-to-market leadership to a Technisys team that already has strong momentum in the core and digital banking market," said Paul Millard, Managing Partner of The Millard Group. The Millard Group is a boutique executive search firm with a 100% focus on building executive teams for Venture Capital and Private Equity backed growth stage technology companies.

Commenting on the appointment, Miguel Santos, co-founder and CEO at Technisys said: "The hiring of Michel Jacobs during these special times is testament to our company's strength and commitment to growth in the North American market. It's an exciting time for Technisys and we know that Michel and this team of seasoned professionals is going to help take our company to the next level."

About Technisys

Technisys is the innovative digital banking company helping established banks to transform to digital, and challenger, neo banks and fintech companies jump-start. It offers a Digital Engagement accelerator and Next-Gen Core banking platform that allows banks to differentiate by adapting to changing consumer behaviors and become an integral part of their customers' lives. Two components, a single architecture. Cloud Native, API-centric and microservices based, a one of a kind digital banking backbone. Technisys's culture lies in its innovation, its human capital talent and its vision of the future. Thus, the company becomes a strong ally for its customers in the financial market who need to compete in this new digital age. For more information, please visit https://www.technisys.com/ .

