Technisys Customer ATB Financial Introduces New Digital-Only Banking App

John Tarnowski, executive vice president at ATB Financial said: "With Brightside, we've created a seamless digital experience so Albertans can have more time to focus on the things they love and save at the same time. It takes just a few minutes to get started—people can sign up for an account with a selfie, order a spend card and set up saving features."

Cyberbank was selected by ATB following an extensive review of 160 digital core banking providers worldwide. Speaking about why ATB selected Technisys's Cyberbank platform to power it's disruptive new service, Tarnowski continued: "Cyberbank was the only platform that offered us the structural flexibility we needed to provide our customers with an empathic digital banking experience and financial services that truly differentiate Brightside from other digital banks in Canada."

Ian Cunningham, COO North America at Technisys said: "The end-to-end capability of Cyberbank sets it apart from other banking platforms. No other platform has the capability to dynamically change end-to-end product definitions and adapt to modern customer behaviors. We are proud to be working with ATB Financial on this new initiative to offer Canadians from Alberta a better way to bank and save, all from the palm of their hand."

About Technisys

Technisys is the innovative digital banking company helping established banks to transform to digital, and challenger, neo banks and fintech companies jump-start. It offers a Digital Engagement accelerator and Next-Gen Core banking platform that allows banks to differentiate by adapting to changing consumer behaviors and become an integral part of their customers' lives. Two components, a single architecture. Cloud Native, API-centric and microservices based, a one of a kind digital banking backbone. Technisys's culture lies in its innovation, its human capital talent and its vision of the future making the company a strong ally for its customers in the financial industry who need to compete in this new digital age. For more information, please visit https://www.technisys.com/

About ATB Financial

With $55.1 billion in assets, ATB Financial (atb.com) is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times and are still the only financial institution in more than 100 Alberta communities. ATB's more than 5,500 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to just over 777,000 customers in our 174 branches, 136 agencies, 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, or through our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

About Brightside

Brightside by ATB is a free banking app that helps Albertans save for the things they love. As part of ATB Financial, Brightside offers a fully digital banking experience that helps you deal with your money in simple and easy ways. Get started in minutes by downloading the Brightside app, or learn more at hibrightside.ca .

