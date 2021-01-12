Technisys's Digital Banking Processing Platform scored highest in the Architecture Criteria, in Retail Banking Report from Leading Independent Research Firm

The Retail Banking report evaluated the 10 providers that are "most significant." Providers were evaluated on 36 criteria and the report shows how each provider measures up and helps application development and development (AD&D) professionals select the right Digital Banking Processing Platform (DBPP) for their needs.

Forrester notes that: "US-headquartered Technisys… offers a DBPP with two major modules: Cyberbank Core and Cyberbank Digital," and that: "Technisys' solutions represent a good short-list choice for banks looking for a modern DBPP with a flexible architecture that supports assembling of applications."

The report acknowledges that: "The (Technisys) DBPP leverages modern technologies such as Kubernetes, and its design supports flexibility via service composition, a lean core, and architectural decoupling."

Why should banks care about this? Because it allows them to dynamically change banking products based on customer's behaviors and needs. "We have built a modern digital banking platform that is enabling our customers to become an integral part of their customer's lifestyles," comments Miguel Santos, CEO of Technisys. "We believe this recognition from Forrester validates our commitment to helping banks achieve business agility and differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive market."

"We have invested significant time and effort into enhancing the platform's functionalities as well as building our market presence in the North American region so it's great to see Technisys recognized as a strong performer by Forrester," said Michel Jacobs, Technisys's new CSO responsible for the company's growth globally with a focus in the US.

About Technisys

Technisys is the innovative digital banking company helping established banks to transform to digital, and challenger, neo banks and fintech companies jump-start. It offers a Digital Engagement accelerator and Next-Gen Core banking platform that allows banks to differentiate by adapting to changing consumer behaviors and becoming an integral part of their customers' lives. Two components, a single architecture. Cloud Native, API-centric and microservices based, a one of a kind digital banking backbone. Technisys's culture lies in its innovation, its human capital talent and its vision of the future making the company a strong ally for its customers in the financial industry who need to compete in this new digital age. For more information, please visit https://www.technisys.com/ .

