Technogym Spa: Let's Move For a Better World: Make a difference. Join the movement.

One common goal: spread awareness of the benefits of regular exercise through a fun and exciting challenge that also promotes socialization.

From 11- 30 March 2019, gym members around the world – from fitness clubs to hotels – are asked to join forces to donate their exercise and promote the Wellness lifestyle in their local towns or communities through a challenge based on MOVEs (Technogym's unit of measure for movement).

By using connected TECHNOGYM equipment, participants can measure their training efforts and collect their MOVEs on MyWellness Cloud, TECHNOGYM's cloud-based digital platform. Upon reaching predefined movement goals, each club can win a Technogym product to donate to any non-profit association of its choice which operates in fighting obesity and sedentary lifestyles.

The more active the gym members are, the more MOVEs they collect and the bigger the donation will be to the communities.

Collecting MOVES is very easy:

Create a free MyWellness account to store all the MOVEs collected during your workouts, inside and outside the facility.

Log onto Mywellness on Technogym equipment at the gym.

Select the "Let's Move for a Better World" Campaign from the Challenge tile.

Start moving and collect moves to support your community.

Not a gym member? Not a problem! Head over to https://www.technogym.com/gymfinder to locate your closest facility taking part in the social campaign through the Gym Finder. Download your personal LET'S MOVE Guest Pass to get your unique free access and join the Let's Move For a Better World community.

It's going to be good for you and for others. The more active the clubs, the more their collected Moves... and the bigger their donation!!

