Technological Advancement in Smart Coatings: Research Initiatives Taken by Different Companies and Universities for the Development of Novel Materials and Processes

The "Technological Advancement in Smart Coatings: R&D and Application Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for smart coatings is poised for expansion and presents several growth opportunities that are driven by the convergence of different advancements in technology, increasing industry demand for advanced functionalities, and focus on sustainability and environmental protection.

Smart coatings play a significant role in a wide range of industrial and application segments because of their unique capabilities, such as improving surface properties, adding different functionalities, increasing efficiency, protecting against environmental elements, and enhancing the aesthetics of the structure.

The "Advances in Smart Coatings: R&D and Application Analysis" focuses on identifying and analyzing  across different industrial segments under each category of smart coatings.

The developments are categorized into four major approaches: self-healing coatings, repellent coatings, conductive coatings, and sensor-based coatings. The analytics identifies drivers and restraints that lead to the adoption of smart coatings. The toxicity of conventional coating solutions, the presence of heavy metals and volatile organic compounds drive R&D and uptake of smart coatings.

EPA and ECHO regulations and other strict initiatives in North America and Europe are promoting sustainability by reducing harmful emissions and encouraging resource efficiency. However, integrating smart coatings into existing manufacturing processes, capital required to develop novel materials and follow production protocols, and recycling are major challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Smart Coatings Market
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Coatings Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Smart Coatings to Improve Lifespan of Industrial and Consumer Products
  • Smart Coating Manufacturing Techniques
  • Additional Responsive Functionalities
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation

3 Technology Analysis of Self-Healing Coatings

  • Overview of Self-Healing Coatings
  • Key Performance Indicators of Self-Healing Coatings
  • Intrinsic or Extrinsic Approach to Self-healing Coating Classification
  • New Materials and Variations for Improved Performance and Application
  • Self-Healing Polymers Widely Used Across Sectors
  • Self-Healing Coating Application Outlook
  • Challenges that Self-healing Coatings Address
  • Technological Developments in Self-Healing Coatings
  • Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Self-Healing Coatings
  • Partnerships and Collaborations for R&D and Commercialization of Self-Healing Coatings

4 Technology Analysis of Repellent Coatings

  • Repellent Coatings Overview
  • Key Performance Indicators of Repellent Coatings
  • Materials Used for Repellent Coatings Technology
  • Materials Used for Repellent Coatings
  • Materials used for Repellent Coatings and Application Areas
  • Repellent Coatings: Application Outlook
  • Technological Developments in Repellent Coatings to Address Unmet Needs of Applications
  • Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Repellent Coatings
  • Partnerships and Collaborations for R&D and Commercialization of Repellent Coatings

5 Technology Analysis of Conductive Coatings

  • Unique Interactive, Functional, and Protective Properties of Conductive Coatings
  • Key Performance Indicators of Conductive Coatings
  • Materials used to Develop Conductive Coatings
  • Conductive Coatings: Application Outlook
  • Technological Developments in Conductive Coatings to Address Unmet Needs of Applications
  • Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Conductive Coatings
  • Partnerships and Collaborations for R&D and Commercialization of Conductive Coatings

6 Technology Analysis of Sensor-based Coatings

  • Sensor Coating Overview
  • Key Performance Indicators of Sensor-Based Coatings
  • Sensor Coatings: Application Outlook
  • Key Stakeholders Active in Developing Sensor-Based Coatings
  • Partnerships and Collaborations for R&D and Commercialization of Sensor-Based Coatings

7 Smart Coatings: IP Analysis

  • Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Smart Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Region: Smart Coatings
  • Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Self-healing Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Participant: Self-healing Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Technology: Self-healing Coatings
  • Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Repellant Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Participant: Repellent Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Technology: Repellent Coatings
  • Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Conducive Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Participant: Conducive Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Technology: Conducive Coatings
  • Patent Filing Activity from 2019 to 2023: Sensor-based Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Participant: Sensor-based Coatings
  • Patent Filing Trend by Technology: Sensor-based Coatings

8 Publisher Perspective

  • Global Trends: US and Canada
  • Global Trends: Europe, UK, and Israel
  • Global Trends: APAC (Asia, ANZ, Japan and China)
  • Global Trends: Rest of the World (Middle East, LATAM, Africa, South America)
  • Challenges Related R&D, Processing of Smart Coatings and How to Mitigate hem
  • Risks Associated with Manufacturing of Smart Coatings and How to Mitigate Them
  • Risks Associated with Commercialization of Smart Coatings and How to Mitigate Them

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Higher Durability and Longevity
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Effective Recycling Strategies
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Multifunctional Repellent Coatings with Healing Properties
  • Growth Opportunity 4: PFAS-free Repellent Coatings

10 Appendix

  • Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

11 Next Steps

