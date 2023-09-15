Technological Advancements and Key Acquisitions Fuel the Aortic Aneurysm Market, Expected to Reach $4.84 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 9.21%

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aortic Aneurysm Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aortic aneurysm market is poised for robust growth, with projected revenues surging from $3.15 billion in 2022 to $3.41 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.28%. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $4.84 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 9.21%.

Key players in the aortic aneurysm market include AbbVie Inc., Cardiatis SA, Cook Medical Inc., Endologix LLC, W L Gore & Associates Inc., JOTEC GmbH, Lombard Medical Limited, Medtronic Plc., Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, C R Bard Inc., Arsenal Medical Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Endospan Ltd., and LifeTech Scientific Corporation.

Aortic Aneurysm Market Overview

Aortic aneurysms refer to balloon-like growths in the aorta, the major artery responsible for blood transport from the heart through the chest and torso. These aneurysms can result from various factors including medical conditions, genetic issues, and increased pressure, weakening the aorta's walls. Aortic aneurysms can take on different shapes and are categorized into thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA) and abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). Treatment methods include open surgical repair (OSR) and endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), which are conducted in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and other medical facilities.

Key Market Trends

Technological advancements are a prominent trend in the aortic aneurysm market. Leading companies are investing in innovative technologies to enhance their market position. In May 2023, Striker Corporation acquired Cerus Endovascular Ltd., a UK-based medical device company, to strengthen its global aneurysm treatment solutions.

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the largest region in the aortic aneurysm market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Prevalence of Alcohol and Tobacco Consumption

The increasing prevalence of alcohol and tobacco consumption is projected to drive the aortic aneurysm market. Alcohol and tobacco products, containing nicotine, are known to have adverse effects on the central nervous system and are linked to aortic aneurysms. The rise in consumption of these products has contributed to the condition.

For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that alcohol consumption results in approximately 3 million deaths annually, while tobacco consumption leads to 7 million deaths worldwide. In the United States, around 12 of every 100 adults are smokers, totaling 28.3 million adults. This increased consumption of alcohol and tobacco is a key factor driving the aortic aneurysm market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Aortic Aneurysm Market Characteristics



3. Aortic Aneurysm Market Trends And Strategies



4. Aortic Aneurysm Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Aortic Aneurysm Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Aortic Aneurysm Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Aortic Aneurysm Market



5. Aortic Aneurysm Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Aortic Aneurysm Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Aortic Aneurysm Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Aortic Aneurysm Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Aortic Aneurysm Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)

6.2. Global Aortic Aneurysm Market, Segmentation By Treatment , Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Open Surgical Repair (OSR)

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)

6.3. Global Aortic Aneurysm Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals And Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Other End Users

7. Aortic Aneurysm Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Aortic Aneurysm Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Aortic Aneurysm Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

