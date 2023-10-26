Technological Advancements and Research Efforts Propel Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neuromuscular disease therapeutics market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 6.51 billion during the period 2022-2027, at a robust CAGR of 10.3%.

This forecast is outlined in the comprehensive report on the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market, which offers a holistic analysis encompassing market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 key industry players.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, influential drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors propelling market growth include the emergence of novel approvals for neuromuscular disease therapeutics, a surge in newborn screening tests, and a substantial unmet need for effective treatments in this sector.

Segmentation of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market includes:

By Type

  • Biologics
  • Small molecules

By End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • Rest of World (ROW)

One of the pivotal drivers fueling the growth of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market is the technological advancements in neuromuscular disease therapy. Additionally, the hereditary nature of neuromuscular diseases and the escalating research efforts dedicated to developing therapeutics for these conditions are expected to drive substantial demand in the market over the coming years.

The report on the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market encompasses the following key areas:

  1. Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Sizing
  2. Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Forecast
  3. Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:

  • Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.
  • Biogen Inc.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
  • Cytokinetics Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
  • Mylan NV
  • Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • PTC Therapeutics Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
  • SGPharma Pvt. Ltd.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Viatris Inc.
  • AFM-Telethon

With an expanding neuromuscular disease therapeutics market, the prospects for growth and innovation in this sector are promising. Market participants are encouraged to leverage these insights and opportunities to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of neuromuscular disease treatment.

