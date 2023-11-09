Technological Advancements and Rising Food Demand Propel Rapid Expansion of the Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market, with Key Players Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture autonomous robots market, valued at $828.4 million in 2022, is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected CAGR of 25.12% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028, reaching an estimated value of $3.13 billion. This substantial growth is attributed to the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable agriculture practices.

Agriculture autonomous robots are advanced systems designed to perform farming tasks with minimal human intervention. Equipped with sensors and artificial intelligence, they excel in activities such as planting, weeding, harvesting, and crop monitoring. These robots navigate fields, make real-time decisions, and significantly enhance agricultural productivity by reducing the reliance on manual labor. Key types of agriculture autonomous robots include crop harvesting robots, weeding robots, milking robots, and monitoring robots, among others. These technologies optimize crop yield, reduce labor dependency, conserve resources, and enhance product quality, revolutionizing farming practices worldwide.

Addressing the Global Agriculture Labor Crisis

The global agriculture sector faces a significant labor crisis, with countries like Canada projecting a shortage of 114,000 workers in the farming industry by 2025 due to shifting immigration patterns. Agriculture robots are offering a solution to this challenge and are poised to revolutionize the sector, according to the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). Autonomous robots improve sustainability, efficiency, and crop yields, helping farmers overcome labor shortages while reducing costs. These robots are integral to future food security, enabling increased crop production with less effort and environmental impact. Automation, including autonomous robots, streamlines farming tasks such as harvesting and land preparation, offering opportunities for women and youth in agriculture. Initiatives like Africa's Pitch AgriHack introduce new technologies, supporting agricultural transformation.

Factors Driving Market Growth

The agriculture autonomous robots market is expected to experience rapid development during the forecast period, driven by various factors:

  1. Technological Advancements: Ongoing technological improvements in the global agriculture sector are influencing market expansion.
  2. Growing Global Demand for Food: Escalating worldwide food demand is pressuring agriculture systems to increase productivity.
  3. Limited Water and Arable Land Resources: Diminishing accessibility of water resources and arable land is pushing the adoption of autonomous robots to optimize resource utilization.
  4. Scarcity of Agricultural Workforce: A shortage of agricultural laborers is compelling the adoption of autonomous robots to address the workforce gap.
  5. Rising Agricultural Input Costs: An upward trend in agricultural input costs is encouraging the adoption of cost-effective automation solutions.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented into key categories:

  1. By Application:

    • Crop Monitoring
    • Livestock Monitoring and Management
    • Harvesting and Picking
    • Weeding
    • Others

  2. By Product:

    • Crop Harvesting and Picking Robot
    • Weeding Robot
    • Milking Robot
    • Crop and Livestock Monitoring Robot
    • Others

  3. By Region:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • China
    • U.K.
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

Harvesting and Picking Robots Lead Market Growth

During the forecast period (2023-2028), the harvesting and picking segment is expected to dominate the global agriculture autonomous robots market. Regions such as North America, the U.K., Europe, and China are anticipated to experience substantial growth in harvesting and picking applications. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of precision agriculture practices, rising demand for sustainable farming solutions, and the need to optimize resource utilization for enhanced crop management.

Harvesting and picking robots, equipped with advanced sensors, computer vision, and machine learning algorithms, revolutionize the gathering of crops. These robots can identify ripe fruits and vegetables with remarkable precision, pick them delicately, and sort them based on quality. Their efficiency, tireless operation, and reduced reliance on manual labor make them an indispensable asset for farmers worldwide.

Crop Harvesting and Picking Robots Lead Product Segment

Within the product segment, crop harvesting and picking robots are expected to dominate the global agriculture autonomous robots market during the forecast period. These robots, equipped with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, have revolutionized the harvesting process by identifying ripe crops, picking them gently, and sorting them based on quality. This automation mitigates labor shortages, reduces resource requirements, and significantly enhances efficiency and productivity.

Crop harvesting and picking robots not only streamline the harvesting process but also improve the overall quality of produce by minimizing damage during picking. Their adaptability to various terrains and crop types makes them versatile solutions for different agricultural practices worldwide.

Regions Driving Market Growth

During the forecast period, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific are expected to witness substantial demand for agriculture autonomous robots. The consolidation of small farms and the expansion of average field sizes in these regions create favorable conditions for the adoption of autonomous robots.

Recent Developments in the Global Agriculture Autonomous Robots Market

Recent developments in the market include:

  • In June 2023, Lely announced the availability of Lely Exos, a system for fully autonomous harvesting and feeding of fresh grass, set to launch in mid-2024.
  • In March 2023, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft's new generation of the DairyRobot R9500 achieved significant improvements in automatic milking, reducing electricity consumption and water usage.
  • In January 2023, Deere & Company launched ExactShot, a technology that reduces the required starter fertilizer quantity during planting.

Conclusion

The global agriculture autonomous robots market is on an upward trajectory, driven by the need for sustainable and efficient farming practices, labor shortages, and advancements in robotics technology. Increased investments are fueling the development of robots that address various farming tasks and challenges, promising a more productive and sustainable future for agriculture.

Key Market Players and Competition

Prominent companies operating in the market include:

  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • Deere & Company
  • AGCO Corporation
  • Bluewhite
  • BouMatic
  • DAIRYMASTER
  • Lely
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Trabotyx
  • Saga Robotics AS
  • FarmWise Labs, Inc.
  • XMACHINES

These companies have been selected based on their market coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

The report answers important questions about the global agriculture autonomous robots market, including:

  • Market size and CAGR during the forecast period.
  • Key trends, drivers, and opportunities in the market.
  • Major challenges inhibiting market growth.
  • Strategies adopted by existing market players.
  • Competitive strength of key players.
  • Competitive benchmarking in the agriculture sector.
  • The role of consortiums and associations in the market ecosystem.

